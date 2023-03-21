Is Donald Trump Getting Arrested Today?

Former President Donald Trump said that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, but it's still unclear whether he was quoting an official source. There are other indicators that Trump may soon face criminal charges stemming from a hush-money probe, and the U.S. is already divided over the scant facts. Here's a rundown of what we know for sure as of Tuesday morning.

Trump made waves on social media this weekend when he announced that he expects to be arrested. According to a report by The Independent, Trump called on his followers to protest on his behalf, denying any wrongdoing and blaming the "corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney's office." That office has reportedly been investigating Trump for alleged "hush money" payments he made during the 2016 presidential elections. The money would have silenced two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

An official spokesperson for Trump issued a statement to the press saying that they have had "no notification" of an impending arrest, but they have seen "illegal leaks." Meanwhile, Trump used every social media platform still at his disposal to write messages like: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Whether or not Trump is indicted or arrested depends largely on the results of of hearings that have been going on behind closed doors for weeks, according to a report by The Associated Press. A Manhattan grand jury has been listening to evidence in the case against Trump for a while now without the public's knowledge. This includes information about the infamous $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 and another alleged payment of $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal the same year.

These payments were apparently made through shell companies and through under-the-table arrangements, which would have skirted tax payments as well as journalistic integrity and possibly campaign finance laws. Since these payments were made through former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the case is a bit stronger since Cohen pleaded guilty to many of these acts back in 2018.

Contrary to some dubious social media claims, Trump does not have presidential immunity from federal indictments, though the federal Justice Department does have a longstanding policy against indicting sitting presidents. The legal process here may be a bit unfamiliar to some, but it is not the job of a grand jury to decide whether Trump is guilty – only if there is enough evidence to charge him in the first place.

As for Trump's claims that the investigation is politically motivated, there is not much new there and no way to really ascertain the political dominoes that it could send tumbling. Many of his remaining allies have reportedly said that they do not expect any revelations from this case to change the minds of voters on either side. Authorities in Manhattan prepared for large protests on Tuesday, but the turnout was reportedly low.

Finally, legal experts speculate that we are unlikely to see Trump handcuffed or led on a "perp walk" at any point in this process. Knowing what is coming, if Trump is indeed indicted they expect he will self-surrender before he can be foricbly arrested. For now, the grand jury hearings continue and there is no word on an arrest warrant for the former president.