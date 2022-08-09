FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump Speaks Out

The FBI has raided Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, property owned by former Donald Trump, as part of an unspecified investigation. Trump himself confirmed the raid in a displeased statement, claiming that the raid was "not necessary or appropriate." He also claimed FBI agents have broken into a safe on the premise. The Associated Press report on the raid notes that the Justice Department has been actively investigating alleged classified documents that Trump is said to have taken with him to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. This alleged removal would be a violation of federal law.

CBS News reports that Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago as the FBI conducted the search. For continued updates and deeper analysis on this developing story, head over to CBS News.