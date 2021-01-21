Inauguration Day 2021: Tom Hanks Is Stuck in the Cold, and Viewers Are Worried

Just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States, Oscar winner Tom Hanks helped cap off Inauguration Day 2021 with a Celebrating America special. Kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET across multiple networks, Hanks, who in August had hosted a "Grassroots Fest" with Biden, hosted the event, prompting plenty of discussion on social media. Many comments zeroed in the fact the Forrest Gump actor must have been freezing as he stood outside at the National Mall to emcee the event.

Meant to "showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild" and "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before," according to the special's producers, the 90-minute broadcast was reminiscent of the virtual programming that aired during the Democratic National Convention over the summer. Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons performed during the special. Timberlake and Clemons performed their new song "Better Days," with Timberlake stating prior to the special, "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful." Biden and Harris, who just hours earlier made history during their swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol, also delivered remarks.

Hanks anchored the program throughout it all, providing viewers with a familiar face, even as the temps in Washington D.C. were in the 30s. Scroll through to read some of the best fan reactions to the Cast Away star's chilly predicament.