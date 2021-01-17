Kamala Harris and Her Socks Capture Social Media's Attention With More Than 10M Views in Viral Video

✖

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recently went viral for a reason that many people did not expect. She appeared in a TikTok video that poked fun at the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. However, it was her socks that prompted the multitude of comments on social media.

The short video, filmed by niece Meena Harris, featured Harris sitting in a chair while wearing a tan suit. She had on blue and white socks that bore the message, "THE FUTURE IS FEMALE." The former senior executive at Uber handed Harris a jar of peach-flavored mints. "Auntie. I got you a gift," she said. "Im-peach-mints." The Vice President-elect then burst into laughter as the video ended.

According to the New York Post, the video went viral on TikTok and and racked up more than 10 million views. Meena also posted the clip on Twitter and Instagram, extending its reach even further. People responded with a variety of comments, including those from Twitter users that own the same socks.

"Madame Vice President Kamala Harris & I have the same 'THE FUTURE IS FEMALE' socks. [Relieved face emoji] That is all," one Twitter user commented. Another posted a photo showing her wearing the same socks with pride. The comments continued as social media users continued to react to the now-famous socks.

The socks come from the company Gumball Poodle and cost $13. The company confirmed this information with an update on the shopping page saying that Harris had worn the unique items. The site also said that there has been a recent spike in purchases, resulting in a shipping delay. According to PopSugar, a portion of the proceeds from each purchase go to PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays). This organization supports "gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender persons and their loved ones."

Harris will have an opportunity to put her socks on display once again on Wednesday during the inauguration. She and President-elect Joe Biden will officially be sworn in and will head to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, her supporters will watch the proceedings while wearing the unique socks.

Following the inauguration, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute inauguration special titled Celebrating America. The broadcast will air at 8:30 p.m. ET and will honor Biden and Harris. The special will also feature some big-name performers, including Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.