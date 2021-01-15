Inauguration Day 2021: What Is Planned so Far

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the next leaders of the U.S. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. at about noon Eastern Time. The inauguration will look very different from past inaugurations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) still has several events planned for the day. The committee also announced several performers for the historic day, including Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.

Biden will take office just two weeks after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress certified his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump. One week later, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the violence, making Trump the first president to be impeached twice. The next step is a Senate trial, which will likely not begin until after Biden is in office because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not plan on calling the Senate to Washington early. Trump does not plan on attending, although Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence do.

"This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united," PIC CEO Dr. Tony Allen told the Associated Press earlier this week. "It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e Pluribus Unum’ reminds us -- out of many, one." With less than a week to go before the inauguration, here is what has been announced so far.