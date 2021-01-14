Donald Trump Calls for 'No Violence' and 'No Lawbreaking' During Peaceful Transition of Power Ahead of Biden Inauguration

✖

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued a public statement to Fox News, calling on "all Americans" to help "ease tensions and calm tempers" in the weeks ahead. The president's statement comes amid dozens of plots for violent attacks on government buildings next week, when Trump leaves the White House. It also came on the same day that the House of Representatives voted to impeach him a second time.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said. "That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You." Another statement followed from Trump's press office, reiterating these points and calling on "big tech" for "help," apparently asking for them to reinstate the president's social media accounts.

"President Trump is asking all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week," the representative said. "President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort. This is a critical time in our nation's history and surely we can all come together to deliver this important message and not continue to play partisan politics."

The statement appeared to be asking companies like Twitter and Facebook to lift their ban on Trump's social media use, implying that he could stop the violent plots if only he could access those apps. Trump's prolific sharing of conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election led to last week's Capitol riot in the first place, and social media companies say that they are restricting him specifically to prevent him from spreading more violent rhetoric.

Moreover, Trump had bigger things to be concerned with on Wednesday than his social media access. As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives — including 10 Republicans — voted to impeach him for inciting Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.

Trump is unlikely to be removed from office before his term is up, even with this new impeachment. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Axios that he would not call the Senate in for an emergency session to vote on the new impeachment, meaning that the Senate will not consider it until at least Tuesday, Jan. 19. President-elect Joe Biden will replace Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 20.