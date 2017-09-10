The Internet Is Concerned for This Reporter’s Safety After He Grabs Tree During Segment

Weather Channel‘s Mike Seidel is currently in Miami reporting live on Hurricane Irma.

However, his reporting is not what has people talking. Viewers witnessed Seidel in intense storms with heavy winds and rain. People took to social media after watching Seidel suffer in the weather, and at one point he had to grab a tree to prevent himself from blowing away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He appears to be standing in about one foot of rain during his live shot. Although Irma has not directly hit the Miami area, as of yet, Twitter users expressed their concerns for Seidel’s safety.

Many also pointed the finger at the Weather Channel for keeping its reporter and crew in such dangerous conditions.

“So irresponsible for the Weather Channel to have this reporter out in the elements by the bay in Miami,” one user wrote.

Another user addressed a potential serious issue, writing, “#MikeSeidel Producers, please get [Mike Seidel] off of the streets before you have a new story: “Reporter Killed In Storm.”

One person asked, “@WeatherChannel R ur ratings more important than ur reporter’s lives. Get them out of harm’s way. Do the right n safe thing.”

See more reactions below:

Hoping everyone in Irma’s path stays safe. You too, @weatherchannel reporter 😳 pic.twitter.com/iLlmnVnUpy — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 10, 2017

Why is the @weatherchannel having their poor field reporter stay in Miami during scary weather? He’s being blown away! — Beautifully Tragic (@soquietly) September 10, 2017

Dear Weather Channel, can you get that nice reporter off the beach? His inability to stand upright is making me anxious. — laurel lee (@laurel_lee) September 10, 2017