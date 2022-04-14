Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

✖

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia.

The recall includes three separate varieties of baby spinach sold by the company. The 60-gram Coles Baby Spinach impacted features the "Use By" date of "13 APR 22." The 120-gram variety has the "Use By" date of "13 and 14 APR 22." The final variety included in the recall, the 280-gram package, features a "Use By" date of "13 and 14 APR 22." The Coles Baby Spinach products with Use By dates other than 13 and 14 APR 22 are not included in this recall. All three products are packaged in bags and sold in Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and through Coles Online in Queensland, Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales, excluding Coles stores in Lavington, Deniliquin, and Albury.

Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd issued the recall after "quality testing by our supplier has identified the presence of Salmonella in the 120g Baby Spinach product." A release by the company explained that "as a precaution," the supermarket decided to recall "all three Baby Spinach products sourced from this supplier."

Consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodbourne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn't require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

The company said it is "liaising with the supplier and the regulators regarding further steps." Amid the recall, the company advised consumers not to consume the products impacted by the recall. Consumers should instead return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund. Coles Online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting Coles Online Customer Care on 1800 455 400.

This is the second recall to hit Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd in less than a week. A recall notice published by Food Standards Australia on April 8 informed consumers that the company issued a voluntary recall of its Coles Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk. Although the milk is supposed to be vegan, it was discovered that it contains milk. Due to the undeclared allergen and the fact that the product was incorrectly labeled as being suitable for vegans, a recall was issued. It is unclear how wide-sweeping that recall was, though the notice said the milk sold at Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and Coles Online in Victoria as well as Coles Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury stores in New South Wales.