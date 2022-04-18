✖

The Brown household at number 32 Windsor Gardens will have to go without marmalade for the time being after hundreds of pounds of the sweet preserve was recalled, much to the dismay of lovable Paddington Bear. Firehouse Jams, LLC on April 16 issued a recall of uncured bacon marmalade products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 709 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable uncured bacon marmalade products are impacted by the recall. The recalled products were produced on July 10, 2021, Dec. 3, 2021, and March 1, 2022. The uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions product was packaged in a 10.5 ounce jar containing "Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions" with lot codes 7/23, 11/23, 12/23, and 3/24 with a two-year shelf-life. The recalled products also contain the establishment number "EST. 47682" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The marmalade products were sold online and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Firehouse Jams, LLC issued the recall after it was discovered the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The issue was discovered after the Office of Inspector General (OIG) notified the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of a complaint received through the OIG's hotline. According to the recall notice, "FSIS investigated the complaint and determined that the products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS." The FDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled marmalade.

Amid the recall, the FSIS said there is concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased the recalled Firehouse Jams, LLC uncured bacon marmalade products are urged not to consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gino De Schrijver, owner, Firehouse Jams, LLC, at 908-777-1465.

While marmalade is a popular condiment in many households, it is a notable hit for Paddington Bear. The fictional character, who appeared in the children's book A Bear Called Paddington and has been featured in more than twenty books written by British author Michael Bond, as well as several movies, is famous for his love of marmalade, particularly his love of marmalade sandwiches. In fact, Paddington always carries a jar of marmalade in his suitcase.