Howard University Chides Phylicia Rashad's Support of Bill Cosby in Official Statement

Howard University has responded to Phylicia Rashad's reaction statement in support of Bill Cosby's release with a reprimanding message. Following Wednesday's news of Cosby's vacated prison sentence, Rashad went to Twitter where she posted a photo of the comedian with a tweet that read: "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted –– a miscarriage of justice is corrected." The sentiment struck a chord with millions on the social media site, but it particularly made waves among the Howard University community –– where Rashad was just named dean of the College of Fine Arts.

The Cosby Show actress later amended her statement, clarifying that she did not mean to diminish the claims of the women who came forward against Cosby. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done. Alumni and current students of the university criticized Rashad's original statement, saying that it could push survivors of sexual assault to feel fearful when reporting instances on campus, and called for the college to rescind her appointment.

The University chided the new dean for her remarks in a statement that assured students that the needs of survivors remain at the forefront of the school's focus. "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority," the statement said. "While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault." It also added that "personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies."

“We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment," it continued. Rashad has spoken out about her support of Cosby before. In 2015 –– the same year he was arrested ––she spoke to Showbiz411 about her feelings on the whole ordeal, saying that she felt it was "the destruction of a legacy." "And I think it's orchestrated," she said. "I don't know why or who's doing it, but it's the legacy. And it's a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it's worked." She later said that she was misquoted in the interview. However, Showbiz411 has denied the accusation. Though, the outlet admits her words could've been misconstrued at some point.