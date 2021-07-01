Phylicia Rashad Reacts to Twitter Backlash After She Celebrated Bill Cosby's Release

✖

Phylicia Rashad is clarifying her previous reaction to the news of Bill Cosby's release. The actress shared an updated tweet showing that her response was not directed to the women who first accused The Cosby Show actor of drugging and sexual assault. "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth," she wrote in her updated tweet. "Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Rashad's original tweet sparked a frenzy of backlash on social media after she rejoiced given the announcement of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" she tweeted previously. The message prompted a stream of responses calling the Tony winner an "enabler" for still supporting Cosby who was accused by over 50 women. The list of many people who addressed Rashad includes Gretchen Carlson, Drew Dixon, and Billy Baldwin.

Cosby was originally convicted in 2015 of drugging and molesting a woman who worked at his alma mater, Temple University, in his home. He was arrested days before the statute of limitations passed on the case and was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for the crime. Cosby was released and is now back at home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who presided over the case, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby." It also ruled that certain evidence that was used in the trial was technically inadmissible given the statute of limitations on certain victims' statements. Cosby has maintained his innocence throughout the entirety of the ordeal.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.