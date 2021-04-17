How Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth During Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday with her distinct choices of jewelry. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the queen's Japanese Four-Row Pearl Choker Necklace, which was previously worn by Princess Diana, according to a report by PEOPLE. Middleton last wore the necklace to the queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

Middleton also wore Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, which were reportedly made from pearls given to her as a wedding gift when she married Prince Philip in 1947. The subtle tribute let the queen and everyone else know that Middleton was thinking of her on Saturday as they both filed into St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the funeral. They were a part of the 30-person procession allowed to attend the service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both wore black face masks as further protection.

Middleton wore a long black coat reportedly designed by Catherine Walker, with a tie at the neckline. She also wore a veiled fascinator in black as she accompanied her husband, Prince William to the funeral.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99. His cause of death has not been publicly revealed, but he was ill for some time, including a trip to the hospital before his passing. He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, with a 73-year-long marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

Middleton was reportedly responsible for several of the newly-released photos of Prince Philip published by the Kensington Palace social media accounts in the wake of his death. Many showed the Duke of Edinburgh with his grandchildren, including Middleton and Prince William's children. Alongside one photo of Prince Philip and Prince George, Prince William wrote a public eulogy for his grandfather.

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," it read. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he concluded.