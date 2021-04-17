Queen Elizabeth Sitting Alone at Prince Philip's Funeral Has Onlookers Weeping
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is to be laid to rest on Saturday. While the funeral was a grand and distinguished affair in of itself, viewers of the service at home focused more on Elizabeth. The 94-year-old widow sat alone at the service, leading to an outpouring of support for her online.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the attendees of Philip's funeral — such as the couple's son Prince Charles and grandson William and Harry — could not sit with her. This sight saddened the public, with many wishing the queen would be able to have the comfort of having loved ones directly beside her. Photos of her in all-black alone in a pew were widely shared on Twitter alongside messages of support. Scroll through to see the images and corresponding tribute to the monarch.
Queen Elizabeth is featured sitting alone at the chapel for Prince Philip's funeral service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here: https://t.co/rIDmeDoN4R #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/ifL0uQ4su0— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2021
"My heart goes out to the Queen. She would be feeling so lonely," one supporter wrote. "It is the most cruel thing that could have happened to her. Utterly heartbreaking."
Exact same spot, three years later 💔#PrincePhilipfuneral #TheQueen #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/2NyyiBYGS6— Fe' (@Federica_TH) April 17, 2021
"i don't care how you felt about prince philip, but that picture of queen elizabeth sat by herself fully broke my heart," a second wrote. "imagine losing the man you've spent your whole life with and having to sit alone at his funeral :("
Poor Queen Elizabeth, sitting there by herself, with a mask. pic.twitter.com/PlEDvVOS4D— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 17, 2021
"It is so sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip and all of this looks so unbelievable," a third wrote. "I really feel so sorry for Queen Elizabeth II. Now she is left by herself only."
Heartbreaking pic of Queen Elizabeth at her husbands funeral. #PrincePhilipfuneral #PrincePhilip #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/tQXtwMR5rd— Mark A. Thomson (@MarkAlanThomson) April 17, 2021
"It's so sad to see #QueenElizabeth sitting there TOTALLY by herself at her husbands funeral ... without someone to even put their arm around her," a fourth added.
Whilst stood alone, the #Queen stands with the highest amount of dignity. She really does embody so much even at times of utter heartbreak, an inspiration for us all.#PrincePhilipfuneral #RoyalFuneral #PrincePhilip #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/SySgwWKrZ7— Peter C. Barnes (@Barnesy19) April 17, 2021
"Prince Phillip's funeral is today and Queen Elizabeth has to sit by herself due to covid. I can't imagine being married to someone for 73 years," another onlooker wrote. "Some people don't even live to be 73 years old."