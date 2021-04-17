Queen Elizabeth Sitting Alone at Prince Philip's Funeral Has Onlookers Weeping

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is to be laid to rest on Saturday. While the funeral was a grand and distinguished affair in of itself, viewers of the service at home focused more on Elizabeth. The 94-year-old widow sat alone at the service, leading to an outpouring of support for her online.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the attendees of Philip's funeral — such as the couple's son Prince Charles and grandson William and Harry — could not sit with her. This sight saddened the public, with many wishing the queen would be able to have the comfort of having loved ones directly beside her. Photos of her in all-black alone in a pew were widely shared on Twitter alongside messages of support. Scroll through to see the images and corresponding tribute to the monarch.