Twitter Is Freaking out Over the Houston Astros’ Quick Lead in World Series Game 7

The Houston Astros have taken a quick lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 7 of the World Series, and Twitter is beyond excited.

In the first inning, a throwing error from Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger led to the Astros’ George Springer scoring. Then the Astros’ Jose Altuve grounded out, but Alex Bregman albe to score on the play.

The Dodgers were shut out in the first inning, and the Astros capitalized by adding on three more runs.

Brian McCana scored off of a ground out, and then Springer hit a home run, which also led to Marwin Gonzalez scoring.

This quick 5-0 lead had the Astros faithful freaking out on Twitter. They were ecstatic that the Texas-based team was that much closer to winning their first World Series.

MY DAD IS REFUSING TO PUT THE ASTROS GAME ON THE TV BC THEY SCORED WHEN HE WASNT WATCHING. IM LIVID — demmzz (@demilorynn) November 2, 2017