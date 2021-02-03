House of Representatives Will Vote Thursday to Drop Marjorie Taylor Greene From All Committee Spots

✖

The House of Representatives is preparing to hold a vote on whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from Georgia) of her committee spots. According to The Hill, House Democratic leaders are preparing to vote on Thursday on this matter. Although, the publication also noted that Democratic leaders will hold the vote unless House Republican leaders act first. This news comes amid the growing scandal surrounding Greene, who has pushed forward dangerous QAnon conspiracy theories and posted endorsements of calls to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke with his Republican counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, about Greene on Wednesday. After their meeting, Hoyer suggested that the Republicans are not ready to remove the controversial figure from two of the House's top committees. Hoyer stated, "I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow." The proposal to remove Green from these committees was sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida. If this legislation passes, Green would be removed from two committees — Budget, and the Education and Labor — for the remainder of her time in Congress.

This proposal comes amidst the resurfacing of several inflammatory and dangerous posts that Greene has made in the past. Amongst those posts, Greene promoted a number of conspiracy theories, with many of them based on racism, antisemitism, homophobia, and white supremacy. She has also reportedly called for Pelosi's execution and liked several violent tweets from her followers that suggest that she was endorsing domestic terrorist activities. Additionally, she has also questioned the events that occurred on 9/11, promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, and questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won. In light of this scandal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell even released a statement in which he called Green a "cancer" to the Republican party.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said in a statement, per The Hill. "This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party." While he did not mention Greene by name, there was no doubt that she was the individual that he was referencing given the controversies surrounding the congresswoman.