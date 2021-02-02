'The View': Meghan McCain Takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene Controversy, Says 'This Is How We Got Trump'

✖

On Monday's episode of The View, co-host Meghan McCain raged about the media coverage of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. McCain acknowledged Greene's extremism but seemed to suggest that the media should not cover it, or should cover it differently so as to differentiate between Green and other Republicans. If not, she said, "this is how we got Trump in the first place."

By now viewers know that McCain is a staunch Republican but is opposed to former President Donald Trump in almost every way, and it looks like that sentiment extends to new Georgia Congresswoman Greene as well. Much like her commentary on the Trump presidency, her take on Greene's controversies over the last week focused mainly on the reaction of the media and her concern about how "moderate Republicans" are being treated. She sympathized with those staying silent right now instead of coming out against Greene.

"The more that the mainstream media continues to come out and say that all Republicans are birthers, and crazy people, and we believe in space lasers, the more it makes traditional Republicans — and there are still a lot of them in the country — go back into their corners," she said, referencing a Saturday Night Live joke about Greene from this weekend. "This is becoming very tribal, and I would argue that this is how we got Trump in the first place. There's just no nuance in it."

McCain said that she talked to Republican friends about today's politics, including some who are still Trump supporters, but said she could not find any that supported Greene. She added little to the conversation about Greene herself, failing to comment on her policy positions, her conspiracy theories or her violent rhetoric.

The rest of the panel was preoccupied with whether or not Greene poses an imminent threat to other lawmakers, especially following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Greene made a name for herself with campaign ads saying she would bring a handgun with her to Congress, and last week CNN found threatening messages sprinkled throughout her social media history. This included calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be executed.

McCain complained that "as long as it's only Marjorie Taylor Greene, people like me don't matter anymore," and wished that the mainstream media would dedicate more time to the positions of moderate Republicans. Many social media critics complained that this tangent was irrelevant to the broader discussion, and typed out pithy retorts to McCain. The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.