Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.

In a release Friday public notice shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Olymel L.P. is recalling packages of Lafleur Original brand Wieners. While not elaborated on, the hot dogs are being pulled from shelves because of "texture and appearance issues." A mostly cosmetic issue is a rare reason for a product recall, but the company is still urging customers not to eat the 450-gram packages of Lafleur Wieners. Olymel L.P. is asking stores and vendors not to "sell, serve or distribute the affected product," which can be identified by the UPC Code "0 65305 02201 0" and the code "LOT 62210302." The expiration is June 22, 2022, written as "Best Before 2022 JN 22."

Hot dog lovers stateside are less likely to be affected by this recall, being as it was sold in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. Customers with questions about this recall can call either 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.) or 1-613-773-2342 (local or international). They can contact the CFIA via email (information@inspection.gc.ca), as well.

Another pork-centric recall did hit the U.S. this past week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared a recall for 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products, which were sold by America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd. The reason was way more serious than "texture and appearance issues;" the FSIS says the affected products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." You can read the full FSIS announcement here.