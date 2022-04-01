Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in Almost 20 States Over Metal Contamination

Almost 10,000 cases of Skippy peanut butter are being recalled after Skippy Foods, LLC announced Thursday that it is recalling 9,353 cases of its product distributed to 18 states. Approximately 60,000 jars of Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein are being pulled from store shelves. The company said the recall is “due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.” The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the irregularities.

According to the company, the recalled peanut butter jars were shipped to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. They are conducting the recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the company said no consumer complaints had been filed. Retailers were also notified to remove the affected products.

The recalled products are 40oz, 16.3oz, and 14oz jars with UPC codes of 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, or 37600-88095. They will also have Best if Used By dates of MAY0423, MAY0523, MAY0623, MAY0723, or MAY1023 on the top of each jar lid. A complete list of the codes and products can be found here.

Anyone who purchased peanut butter included in the recall is encouraged to return it or exchange it for a new one. The customer can also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

“We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience,” Skippy said. “Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products.”

In 2020, Hormel Foods Sales LLC recalled Skippy’s 16.3 ounces of Super Chunk Peanut Butter product because some jars potentially contained elevated aflatoxin levels.