Ready-to-Eat Pork Sausage Products Recalled Due to Contamination Concern

A New York-based pork sausage product is being recalled due to contamination issues. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. The sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced between the dates of April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

The firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick they were eating. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or reactions due to consumption. Those who have the products and have concerns or believe they've fallen ill due to the products should consult with a health care professional.

The concern now is the products that consumers have that may be refrigerated or in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and immediately throw them out or replace them. The products of concern are listed below: