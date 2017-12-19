Forget Ugly Sweaters, Apparently #ReindeerBoobs Are the New NSFW Holiday Trend

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, but how about Christmas sweaters with a NSFW twist? This year, women (and men) are bedazzling their breasts with garland, googly eyes, felt antlers and red pasties to bring you the latest Instagram hashtag, #RudolphBoob.

“Rudolph” can be displayed a number of ways, but what seems to be the easiest way is with a one-shoulder top or by cutting a hole in a Christmas sweater.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Looking to freak out some unsuspecting party-goers at your (hopefully not office) holiday party? Read on for some fearless inspiration sure to land you a spot on the naughty list.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​