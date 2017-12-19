Trending

Forget Ugly Sweaters, Apparently #ReindeerBoobs Are the New NSFW Holiday Trend

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, but how about Christmas sweaters with a NSFW twist? […]

By

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, but how about Christmas sweaters with a NSFW twist? This year, women (and men) are bedazzling their breasts with garland, googly eyes, felt antlers and red pasties to bring you the latest Instagram hashtag, #RudolphBoob.

“Rudolph” can be displayed a number of ways, but what seems to be the easiest way is with a one-shoulder top or by cutting a hole in a Christmas sweater.

Looking to freak out some unsuspecting party-goers at your (hopefully not office) holiday party? Read on for some fearless inspiration sure to land you a spot on the naughty list.

@ anike ekina official
(Photo: Instagram / @anike_ekina_official)

 

@ .mckee
(Photo: Instagram / @_.mckee)

@dandydillinger
(Photo: Instagram / @dandydillinger)

@davisonvideo
(Photo: Instagram / @davisonvideo)

@hatchetfacesv
(Photo: Instagram / @hatchetfacesv)

@hhadventures
(Photo: Instagram / @hhadventures) 

@industry lyfe
(Photo: Instagram / @industry_lyfe)

@keepingupwith karisha
(Photo: Instagram / @keepingupwith_karisha)

@littlekimmy99
(Photo: Instagram / @littlekimmy99)

@lolascarlettmurphy
(Photo: Instagram / @lolascarlettmurphy)

@progv ru
(Photo: Instagram / @progv_ru)

@randomactofkindnesss
(Photo: Instagram / @randomactofkindnesss)

@tiffany carlo
(Photo: Instagram / @tiffany_carlo)

Etsy-Yoursassygrandma
(Photo: Etsy / YourSassyGrandma)

Rudolph-boob-752561
(Photo: Instagram / @wingusdingus)
