Hobby Lobby: What to Know About Controversial Founder David Green

Hobby Lobby has made the headlines for a few controversies over the last year, often relating back to its founder and CEO David Green. Green has been a controversial figure for years due to his treatment of workers and his intense religious rhetoric. His business decisions and personal politics often range come together in ways that his employees dislike. The social media firestorm burned both Green and Hobby Lobby in March, when the company announced that it was laying off a huge portion of its employees. Green made matters worse in many eyes by reassuring those being laid off that "God is in control." Critics believed that Green did not do everything he could have done to save those jobs, and in fact was all to eager to leave his employees hanging in order to save himself some money. This reminded many of Green's checked past, such as his allegedly criminal importation of stolen biblical artifacts. Green himself has a strong religious background as an evangelical Christian. He has often come under fire for letting his creed affect his work as a manager and a political force, since it drives the massive donations his company makes to religious groups. For those unfamiliar with Green's style, here is a run-down of his career as the CEO of Hobby Lobby.

Origin Story Hobby Lobby owner David Green (net worth $6.4 billion) says hourly employees need to tighten their belts (no paid sick leave).#COVID19Idiot#HobbyLobby boycott pic.twitter.com/QTKPbAFVr5 — Stone (@stonecold2050) March 23, 2020 Green comes from a family of preachers, according to his bio on TheGivingPledge.org. In a profile by Charisma Times, Green explained that he started what would become Hobby Lobby in 1970, while working as a manager at TG&Y. With a $600 loan, Green began in his garage, assembling and selling miniature picture frames. prevnext

Break-Out #CoronaVillains David Green- owner of HobbyLobby, who is keeping his businesses open endangering the lives of his employees, customers, and communities. pic.twitter.com/dlque084kk — Brandy R. McKinnon (@vampyreskiss) March 26, 2020 The business picked up over the course of five years. In 1972, Green and his wife Barbara opened a small shop for their picture frames in Oklahoma City, and in 1975 Green was able to leave his job at TG&Y to focus on Hobby Lobby full time. They opened their second location that same year, and soon became a national chain. Green went on to become a bona fide billionaire. prevnext

Donations (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) According to a 2012 report by Forbes, Green donates half of Hobby Lobby's total pretax earnings to a variety of evangelical Christian ministries. At the time, he estimated that he had donated about $500 million — half a billion dollars — in total. According to another report by BeliefNet.com, this makes Green the largest individual donor to evangelical Christian causes in the United States. prevnext

Affordable Care Act Holy shit, I know I'm late to the game, but I'm reading a book about RBG and I just learned about how Hobby Lobby fought the ACA contraceptive mandate on religious grounds. pic.twitter.com/JgGZE41ox9 — Missy, Master of the Slippery Slope (@aslipperyslope2) April 4, 2019 One of the biggest controversies of Green's career came in 2012, when he publicly opposed the Affordable Care Act — popularly known as "Obamacare." Green was angry over the act's mandate that employers include access to the morning-after pill in the healthcare coverage they offer to employees. According to a report by Huffington Post at the time, attorneys for Hobby Lobby stated the company's intent to simply defy that federal mandate. A U.S. District Judge warned that: "Hobby Lobby and Mardel are not religious organizations," and would therefore not be exempt from the law based on faith. "The company will continue to provide health insurance to all qualified employees," Hobby Lobby's lawyer said. "To remain true to their faith, it is not their intention, as a company, to pay for abortion-inducing drugs." prevnext

Bible Museum Any Store is better than #HobbyLobby

Remember their "vision from God"?

How about them giving money to terrorists for smuggled art?

They just closed their stores after forcing workers to be exposed to #COVID19

And fired them all.

By email

No severance, no health insurance... pic.twitter.com/vY9J1R6Vx2 — kirsten houseknecht (@fabricdragon) March 30, 2020 Green has also come under fire for The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. He opened the museum in 2017 — an endeavor that cost him about $500 million, according to a report by Christian Headlines.

The Museum of the Bible is controversial because it possesses 17 fragments of ancient bibles that were reportedly stolen from a British non-profit organization called the Egypt Exploration Society. The museum eventually acknowledged that they were stolen by Oxford professor Dirk Obbink and then sold to the museum. "We have collaborated with EES in the investigation, have shared all relevant documentation with them, and will continue to assist them in recovering other items that may have been removed without authorization from their holdings," said the museum's chief curatorial officer Jeffrey Kloha at the time.

The incident fueled speculation that the museum possessed other illegally obtained artifacts. prevnext

Children Hmmm... to the @HobbyLobby employee who just contacted me I did not notice the “royal crown” in Darsee Green Lett’s photo! I too guess that she thinks she’s a “Christian” Queen! 🤣😂🤣😂 “Let them eat cake....” LMAO Thx for the 😂 👍👍😄 pic.twitter.com/FWFSqxFbOd — Permanent Marker (@JustaDude767) March 27, 2020 Green and his wife have two sons and one daughter. Their eldest son, Mart, is the founder and CEO of Marden Christian & Education, a book store dedicated to supplying religious goods. Their second son, Steve, is now the president of the Hobby Lobby, as well as the primary funder of the Museum of the Bible. Green's youngest child, Darsee Lett, is the creative director for Hobby Lobby stores. It was she who wrote the controversial letter sent to employees on Sunday, letting them know they were being laid off. prevnext