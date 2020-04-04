Hobby Lobby Closes Stores, Slashes Salaries Following ‘God Is in Control’ Remarks and Social Media Has Thoughts

Hobby Lobby has reportedly begun closing stores, and slashing employee salaries — following remarks from its CEO that “God is in control” during the coronavirus pandemic — and social media has some thoughts about the situation. The news first reported by The Frontier, who spoke with employees of the company after they were notified of the situation.

In a letter to the terminated employees, the vice president of the company’s art and creative division, Darsee Lett wrote, “It is with a tremendously broken heart that I’ve been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family.” Lett added, “It has been such an honor having you on my Team. I truly and deeply appreciate your service to this Department and the Company, and with you the very best as this calamity hopefully ends in the very near future.” The layoffs and store closures come after Hobby Lobby CEO David Green issued a memo to employees, stating that while he does not know what the future holds for the business, everyone will have to “tighten” their belts. He also stated that “God is in control” of the situation.

The news has not been met well by social media users, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration on the matter. Scroll down to read reactions.

Hobby Lobby chose to close its stores yesterday. Today, it fired people by email. People lost their insurance. They offered no severance. They said, “it’s in the hands of God.”



Remember that. #always #boycotthobbylobby pic.twitter.com/ushR0ArZrU — Stone (@stonecold2050) March 29, 2020

Gonna make this clear. If you have billions and lay off a bunch of your workers before going broke yourself, that’s not ‘God’s hand’. That’s YOUR hand.



A day after closing Oklahoma stores, Hobby Lobby begins worker layoffs https://t.co/VSv8RzTyuG — Rabbi Jonah Geffen (@JonahGeffen) March 30, 2020

I see where Hobby Lobby finally closed and is laying off it’s employees. Let give a big hand to the Green’s for their christian generosity. 94th richest in the US, with an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion. 🖕👏🖕👏🖕🤬 — Bob W Garner-just bob-Spaceman Spiff (@athikers_bob) March 29, 2020

Hobby lobby didn’t close until just now because someone there said they got a message from god to stay open! Now they closed and fired a bunch of people and I want to know who told ‘em to do that. Could it be…. pic.twitter.com/qJGHHNNryp — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 29, 2020

Any Store is better than #HobbyLobby

Remember their “vision from God”?

How about them giving money to terrorists for smuggled art?

They just closed their stores after forcing workers to be exposed to #COVID19

And fired them all.

By email

No severance, no health insurance… pic.twitter.com/vY9J1R6Vx2 — kirsten houseknecht (@fabricdragon) March 30, 2020

Glad to say Hobby Lobby has NEVER gotten a single dime from me. They are a horrible company and should be forced out of business.https://t.co/P9sSCui7MR — Michael Mann Ⓥ (@michaelmannspc) March 29, 2020

Hobby Lobby funded terrorists, trafficked ancient artifacts (of which many are apparently fake), fought to NOT cover medical expenses the owners didn’t agree with, and now this. If you’re still shopping at Hobby Lobby you’re an ass. Not as big an ass as the owners, tho, so yay? https://t.co/0H2BIf4DMH — K Tempest #DiversityJedi Bradford (@tinytempest) March 28, 2020

Used to shop there for jewelry supplies all the time, until i stopped due to their moronic anti-contraception lawsuit. Always thought the employees looked overworked and unhappy for a hobby store. #HobbyLobby #chickfila in the same mall by me. I always wave hello as i pass them pic.twitter.com/rZlBKtv933 — Bonnie 📎🌈🌊 (@Bonnieinchgo) March 30, 2020

Seriously #HobbyLobby????



I only shop at JoAnns anyway but y’all suck!! https://t.co/k4Lcj1aXDt — TesaSilvaMe (@tesa_silva) March 30, 2020

RT and boycott. Layoffs BY EMAIL? #HobbyLobby, I doubt your Jesus would approve. This is disgusting. https://t.co/C3w6ZdWnAu — 🦋 Sinthey-Catherine 🦋 (@Sinthey) March 29, 2020

Do you hear that, @HobbyLobby?

Your CEO is worth $6 billion. Shame on him and shame on you. https://t.co/uszo12fZ0w — Marc the Star Wars Guru (@MarctheSWGuru) March 29, 2020

A week ago, the billionaire founder of Hobby Lobby said they didn’t need to close because his wife had a vision from God that they should keep selling hobby junk in a pandemic. https://t.co/4RXIJqDG1B — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 30, 2020

David Green is really a Fake Christian, who has used Christianity & the Bible to further his business, but you can see from the way he treats his employees he is a fraud! We are asking everyone, especially Persons of Faith, to Boycott Hobby Lobby! Greene is greedy and evil! pic.twitter.com/Bygqn5zEm3 — Rev Ron (@RevRonNC) March 28, 2020

@HobbyLobby I will never shop at your store. I will encourage people to boycott your company after your billionaire owner decided fire employees without benefits of any kind. You are not godly people. You are not Christians by any means.

May God strike you down. — J💀hn 🤘🤘 (@johnengels) March 30, 2020

OK FAM WE BOYCOTTING:

amazon

lowe’s

and hobby lobby

when this shit is over. — 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫 (@cinnmaroll) March 30, 2020

Hobby Lobby went to the US Supreme Court to prevent women employees from having healthcare under the ACA law. They fired #LGBTQ employees and fought that in court. Why is anyone surprised by this trash move? I hope the employees file a class action suit for wrongful termination. https://t.co/XJmWr97MXW — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #FlattenTheCurve #StayHome (@VABVOX) March 30, 2020

Sorry–you lost my business today=–firing all your employees. You claim to be Christians? — E Klein (@Mozzarella12E) March 30, 2020