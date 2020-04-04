Hobby Lobby Insists Stores Are ‘Essential,’ But Social Media Thinks Otherwise

As non-essential businesses are being asked to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is insisting that its stores are essential, but social media thinks otherwise. According to Business Insider, craft stores are not listed on a universally accepted list of business that have been deemed “essential.”

The outlet spoke with craft store employees, one of whom stated, “We are nonessential and yet we are still open.” Business Insider also reported that Hobby Lobby executives instructed managers to “make every effort to continue working the employees.” Following the claims that Hobby Lobby — and other craft stores — seem themselves as “essential,” many having taken to Twitter to argue the point. One user stated that “NOTHING that Hobby Lobby carries is essential and can’t be purchased elsewhere, so there is no reason to EVER do business” at the store.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Hobby Lobby is now closing down some stores, letting go of employees, and altering pay for remaining employees.

Scroll down to read more reactions by angry social media users.

​

Hobby lobby is not essential, however. Please stop them from opening up again. — Jesse (@yishai4121) March 30, 2020

you know it’s time to shut down by boycotting, HOBBY LOBBY with this disregard for life…..he cannot adequately express it because he obviously doesn’t feel it…

HOBBY LOBBY & ANY OTHER STORE OPEN THAT DOES NOT PROVIDE ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS SHOULD BE SHUTDOWN — MaryDerrickArt (@maryderrickart) March 28, 2020

I totally agree with you! I would like to know how Hobby Lobby closes down last week as non-essential, only to reopen a week later being essential?? — Michelle Dukes (@MdukDukes) March 30, 2020

​

I don’t like a lot of what Wal-Mart & Amazon do, but they carry essentials that I don’t have a lot of other options for. NOTHING that Hobby Lobby carries is essential and can’t be purchased elsewhere, so there is no reason to EVER do business with this murderous fool. — Trying to survive in Trumplandia (@ELAdepartmentAR) March 26, 2020

I think we can all agree that Hobby Lobby/Michael’s should be deemed essential rn — shevaaa (@ShevaMozafari) March 27, 2020

So @hobbylobby, tell me how this makes sense… a friend of mine works for HL – about a week ago, the city announced all non essential businesses were to close. Being an arts/crafts store it wasn’t a surprise the store would be closing… 1 of 3 — GBR (@crashpatient) March 29, 2020

​

I wanna know who complained that Hobby Lobby was an essential store🧐we’re reopening because we’re “essential”. We don’t sell food, toilet paper, or cleaning supplies. We sell crafts🤣 — Skye Lavelle (@skye_lavelle) March 28, 2020

If Hobby Lobby is open in Los Angeles, they will soon have their power and water shut down. LA isn’t messing around with non essential businesses staying open. I fully applaud this action — drael (@RautLeard) March 28, 2020

My daughter in law works at the #HobbyLobby close to us. They refused to close, saying there were considered an essential service because they sell mask making materials. We contacted the judge that gave the county stay at home order and found out it was true. Money change hands? — Kira Nerys (@MajKiraResists) March 30, 2020

​

Yet Hobby Lobby has decided themselves essential and are reopening tomorrow pic.twitter.com/z16vFGgNlw — Steve Piper (@StevePiperActor) March 30, 2020

Don’t just consider it, do it. They are non essential and putting people at risk by staying open — Tamika J (@TamikaJ_acts) March 30, 2020

So I learned today that Hobby Lobby is an essential business. With that being said, if we have a shelter in place in Nacogdoches, come grab an art kit and maybe a puzzle or two to entertain yourselves while I work🙂 — Ty (@tywilliams11_) March 29, 2020

​

Now get on Hobby Lobby, they’re not Essential business! — Jesse (@yishai4121) March 30, 2020

Hobby Lobby trying to re-open here Monday after closing Thursday. We are being told their lawyers have found a loophole in Colorado’s statewide essential businesses only directive. #guineapigs — Craig Rush (@mrcraigulator) March 29, 2020

This is the sign being posted on #HobbyLobby doors in an attempt to validate their “Essential Business” status. This is a stretch for sure. From what I know, most stores are out of elastic for the masks and the educational and office supplies are very minimal at best. pic.twitter.com/US6W93mRKx — Daniel Hampshire (@DanielHampshi10) March 30, 2020

​

Hey Kim, why are non essential businesses like hobby lobby still operating? Do you get money from them at election time? — Gwyn (@GwynSvenskin) March 30, 2020

Since #hobbylobby is considered essential I think imma go get some acrylic paint and explore my artistic side. Stay tuned. — Jymmi Slimm (@jmac507) March 30, 2020

I just found out that they are reopening Hobby Lobby because somehow they got it deemed “essential” — Shawnee (@sbuchert3) March 29, 2020

​

So apparently @HobbyLobby is an essential business??? They are sending my aunt back to work during quarantine. pic.twitter.com/yjwPiZ5DM4 — SiMya Jackson (@SoMelaninSiMya) March 30, 2020

Why are sporting goods stores open? Furniture stores and Hobby Lobby. These do not seem essential. — Rich Leverich (@rlever99) March 30, 2020