Hobby Lobby Social Media Debates Spark Again Online, and Fans Have Questions

Social media is still buzzing with talk about Hobby Lobby. The craft store had been in headlines in recent weeks after it found itself swept up in controversy over its decision not to close stores amid the coronavirus pandemic because the company deemed them "essential," at times even going against state-mandated lockdowns. In early April, however, Hobby Lobby announced that it would be complying with guidelines and orders and closing its doors.

"We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products," the company said in a statement. "Over the past several weeks, we implemented several best practices to provide a safer shopping environment, including the installation of physical barriers between customers and cashiers, enhanced cleaning, and the enforcement of social distancing measures. We are prepared to reopen our stores in a responsible way when the current situation improves, and look forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our stores. Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders."

Currently, most Hobby Lobby locations are listed as "temporarily closed," though some stores are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. With some states beginning to lift their stay at home orders, it remains unclear when more Hobby Lobby stores will begin to open, and social media has made it clear that people have some mixed reactions about the store. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the popular craft store.