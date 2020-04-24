Hobby Lobby Social Media Debates Spark Again Online, and Fans Have Questions
Social media is still buzzing with talk about Hobby Lobby. The craft store had been in headlines in recent weeks after it found itself swept up in controversy over its decision not to close stores amid the coronavirus pandemic because the company deemed them "essential," at times even going against state-mandated lockdowns. In early April, however, Hobby Lobby announced that it would be complying with guidelines and orders and closing its doors.
"We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products," the company said in a statement. "Over the past several weeks, we implemented several best practices to provide a safer shopping environment, including the installation of physical barriers between customers and cashiers, enhanced cleaning, and the enforcement of social distancing measures. We are prepared to reopen our stores in a responsible way when the current situation improves, and look forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our stores. Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders."
Currently, most Hobby Lobby locations are listed as "temporarily closed," though some stores are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. With some states beginning to lift their stay at home orders, it remains unclear when more Hobby Lobby stores will begin to open, and social media has made it clear that people have some mixed reactions about the store. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the popular craft store.
I just can’t wait until it’s safe to go back to hobby lobby so I can be crafty again 😩— Rhian D. 💍💞 (@rhyy_denisee) April 24, 2020
It's extreme to think I could get a virus at Hobby Lobby. Those huge stores. Before this, when people got colds, did they get them shopping in stores?— Karen Santal (@KSantal) April 24, 2020
me when I saw that hobby lobby was open today from accross the road pic.twitter.com/86FYbaMdEM— Brooke Bloodworth (@BDC_1995) April 24, 2020
thinkin about hobby lobby :/ pic.twitter.com/7oop9750AY— Sarah Medley (@sarahmedley_) April 24, 2020
Living in South Carolina but working in North Carolina is wild. I can’t go back to work until May 8, but I can go to Hobby Lobby this weekend— Jillian Williams (@jillian_mckay) April 24, 2020
fuck hobby lobby— lydia (@lydiakerrigan) April 23, 2020
Me explaining to my husband why I NEED to spend $50 at hobby lobby, target, home goods & Marshall’s all in one day after quarantine when the economy is in the tank... pic.twitter.com/QJXggHQHep— destinee garde (@destineegarde) April 24, 2020
Hobby lobby should be essential for mental health reasons,creating keeps me sane— madalyn (@madysworldd) April 23, 2020
Imagine trying to block an ambulance entrance and yelling some crazy shit to protest a pandemic because Hobby Lobby and Buffalo Wild Wings were closed 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tr3sSVwT3T— van gala (@VanGala6996) April 20, 2020
After all this COVID stuff is over, I will never forget when, David Green, CEO of HobbyLobby said he wouldnt close stores bc his wife got a msg from God saying he would keep workers safe, but Green wouldnt up wages for hazard pay...guess God told him that too— Steven Perez (@stevenbrah_) April 21, 2020
How the fuck is hobby lobby not essential— Jayples (@JoshuaPique) April 21, 2020
I can’t wait for hobby lobby to open back up. That place is my second home— Lyndsey Perales (@lou_perales) April 18, 2020
The things i would do to stroll through a hobby lobby rn are very questionable— McKenna Furchak (@mckennafurchak) April 24, 2020
Joann fabrics can open but not Hobby lobby Why. @GovRonDeSantis— Barbara Brumbley🇺🇸USA (@BrumbleyBarbara) April 24, 2020