Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Target and More: All the Stores' New Hours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
One of the biggest adjustments to life in quarantine, aside from staying inside as often as possible, has been the adjustment of store's hours to better accommodate both staff and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. While most major retail outlets have already dramatically adjusted their hours, some have begun to adjust them further, particularly in areas that are already planning on lifting some (or all) of their social distancing guidelines.
For the past several weeks, numerous retail chains have shortened their hours, allowed special windows for seniors and other high-risk groups and begun ramping up their grocery delivery service. While most of these outlets were considered to be essential, they remained open, despite the extra precautions that were taken by staff and, often, their customers. However, as people grow increasingly anxious for a return to normalcy, some have started implementing further adjustments to their schedule.
Of course, many of these retail chains are in areas that are set to reopen, despite current data that suggests otherwise. Regardless, here's a rundown of all the new hours from a few major retail outlets, so everyone can adjust their schedules accordingly.
Target
While this may vary slightly by location, most Target stores are operating between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. The store first announced it would be closing early back on March 17, as well as certain accommodations for high-risk shoppers.
Walmart
The mega-retailer Walmart is still open between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. in most areas. A drastic cutback from its typical 24-hour operation.
Trader Joe's
Most Trader Joe's are open at 9 a.m., though they close down at 7 p.m. Shoppers will also want to check their website, as they have been keeping stores closed down for 24-hour windows to allow for extra cleaning.
Whole Foods
The Amazon-owned Whole Foods are open between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Like its parent company, the high-end retailer has also come under fire for how it's handled the treatment of its staff during the pandemic.
Hobby Lobby
The craft retailer has found itself at the center of a number of controversies since coronavirus took hold. Most locations are still listed as "temporarily closed," though a few spots are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Albertsons
Right now, Albertsons is open from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. It has also implemented special hours for at-risk customers, which vary by location.
Aldi's
After shortening their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. back in March, the grocer is still keeping that schedule for the time being.