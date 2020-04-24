Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Target and More: All the Stores' New Hours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

One of the biggest adjustments to life in quarantine, aside from staying inside as often as possible, has been the adjustment of store's hours to better accommodate both staff and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. While most major retail outlets have already dramatically adjusted their hours, some have begun to adjust them further, particularly in areas that are already planning on lifting some (or all) of their social distancing guidelines.

For the past several weeks, numerous retail chains have shortened their hours, allowed special windows for seniors and other high-risk groups and begun ramping up their grocery delivery service. While most of these outlets were considered to be essential, they remained open, despite the extra precautions that were taken by staff and, often, their customers. However, as people grow increasingly anxious for a return to normalcy, some have started implementing further adjustments to their schedule.

Of course, many of these retail chains are in areas that are set to reopen, despite current data that suggests otherwise. Regardless, here's a rundown of all the new hours from a few major retail outlets, so everyone can adjust their schedules accordingly.