Here's When Stay-at-Home Orders Will Be Lifted in Different States

The ongoing spread of coronavirus has led to a massive disruption of day-to-day life, with businesses and schools forced to close for the time being to help slow the spread. Several of these closures have been mandated by various state-wide Stay-at-Home orders, which directs residents to stay in their homes whenever possible, minimize any trips into public and keeping a distance of six feet at all times. Though there are currently 820,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins, a number of states have been discussing when their individual mandates will begin lifting. While some states, like New York and California, are taking an "until further notice" approach, several have actually set dates when they will allow all non-essential businesses to re-open, according to PEOPLE. Some of the closures have been met with minor protests, while others have indicated they'd prefer to wait until the pandemic is better contained before getting back to normal. Even several of the state governors have stated that there are a lot of variables that could impact these dates in the days and weeks to come. With that in mind, here's a rundown of when each state's Stay-at-Home orders will begin to be lifted.

Alabama This week is the projected peak of the illness in our state. What the people of Alabama are doing is working, & we need to keep at it! As a reminder, our current #StayAtHome order stays in effect until April 30. #TogetherAL @ALPublicHealth 1/6 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 21, 2020 Gov. Kay Ivey first implemented a stay-at-home order on April 4, which is currently set to expire on April 30.

Colorado Today I discussed the key indicators that are guiding our process for ongoing updates to social distancing policies in Colorado & outlined the three stages for the state’s response to COVID-19. ➡️ Read More: https://t.co/U7SOiW3xWK

➡️ Full Presentation: https://t.co/IIPNeJQtex pic.twitter.com/W7Jd6fgbmF — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 15, 2020 Colorado's Stay-at-Home order will lift on April 26.

Connecticut The @HowWeFeel app allows users from all over to anonymously provide health info to leading medical professionals, helping determine where new outbreaks may be occurring. 📱iPhones/iPads: https://t.co/8AfuFcQeRq

📱Androids: https://t.co/tXDWdW0Fnl

💻Web: https://t.co/1yw7WWwy2V pic.twitter.com/fbJh9S7XDi — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 21, 2020 Gov. Ned Lamont has had his state under order since March 23, and recently extended the order until May 20.

District of Columbia 1/The District’s reported data for Saturday, April 18, 2020 includes 127 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 2,793. Learn more: https://t.co/OptCmVsykG pic.twitter.com/uOIfDiuCuB — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) April 19, 2020 D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser first put an order into effect on March 30, which will now run until May 15.

Florida Our health care workers inspire us every day in our fight against #COVID19. Your dedication is admirable and appreciated by all. Thank you for everything you do. pic.twitter.com/2seQB2ManS — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 16, 2020 The Sunshine State has been widely criticized through its handling of the coronavirus spread, most recently over its decision to re-open beaches. The statewide order is set to lift April 30.

Georgia These are incredibly difficult times for our state, but they bring out the best in us - from health and safety officials on the frontlines to communities lending a hand to those in need. We must remain united in this fight, and together, we will emerge victorious. #gapol pic.twitter.com/w1ulNPBi0G — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020 Like Florida, Georgia will also keep its Stay-at-Home order in effect until April 30.

Idaho No one wants to get our economy back up and running as much as I do, but we simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/LSpFHJVRYq — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 18, 2020 Originally slated to lift on April 15, the mandate was later extended to April 30.

Hawaii Yes. Hawaii’s stay-at-home orders don’t preclude you from going outside for exercise or fresh air. While city parks and beaches are closed, you can go for a nature walk or hike to stay active and unwind while maintaining physical distance from others. #HawaiiCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/0cDUF4syZz — Hawaii Department of Health (@HIgov_Health) April 17, 2020 Though Hawaii is one of many states eyeing April 30 as a re-open date, Gov. David Ige has indicated it might be more of a slow rollout before things are back to normal.

Illinois There's never been an easier way to be a hero and help protect your community. Stay inside and help stop the spread of COVID-19. #AllInIllinois https://t.co/YY0sm024aA — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) April 3, 2020 Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had previously extended his state's order to continue through April 30, there hasn't been any indication if this will be pushed back to a later date.

Indiana A link to the updated Stay-At-Home Order FAQ may be found here: https://t.co/UimP9YkWWC Please refer to this FAQ page for guidance and clarifications. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 20, 2020 After forming a coalition with several neighboring states, Indiana will lift the Stay-at-Home order on May 1.

Kansas I sincerely appreciate the thoughtfulness of the Kansans who sent these gifts and note of thanks for the work we’re doing to keep Kansans healthy and safe. It’s also great to see the support for small businesses! pic.twitter.com/e4GLR4UrRD — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 21, 2020 Kansas has pushed its order through May 3, with Gov. Laura Kelly stating that "extending the stay-home order will keep Kansans safe as we work to fight this pandemic." She added that they "won't be able to lift all restrictions on mass gatherings overnight, we will continue to develop mitigation efforts so Kansans, their families and businesses can plan for the future."

Louisiana With 10 days to go in the current stay at home order, it is critically important that we all continue to do our part and further slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Be a good neighbor. Stay home. Save lives. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/UcDHY6SdbE — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 20, 2020 Like several other states, Gov. John Bel Edwards has set April 30 as a re-open date, although he stressed that a new mandate would replace the Stay-at-Home order. "It is absolutely critical that each Louisianan take this stay-at-home order seriously," Edwards said. "Act as if your life depends on it — because it does."

Maine We all have a responsibility to support one another, even as we stay apart. Watch my full address at https://t.co/fvJgWx3pRu pic.twitter.com/6mxRh4VuGs — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 17, 2020 The Pine Tree State will be yet another state looking to lift its order on April 30.

Massachusetts The best thing you can do to stop COVID-19 is #StayHome 😷If you must go out for essential activities, wear a mask: https://t.co/oQ4tTweYYf 🖱️If you feel symptoms, stay home and use @buoyhealth to connect with telemedicine: https://t.co/eUGMgv1b4p 🏡 https://t.co/n0UazOswvI pic.twitter.com/Cu6aORFk5h — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 18, 2020 Gov. Charlie Baker has extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home order through May 4, telling residents that "if we can limit face-to-face, person-to-person contact now, we can slow the spread and get back to work as soon and as safely as we possibly can," per NBC.

Michigan Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives. @migov & @MichiganHHS report today, April 21, 2020, 967 new COVID-19 cases & 232* deaths: https://t.co/2tAAcYRyCj. This brings #Michigan's total cases to 32,967 & 2,700 deaths. Find the latest data, info & #COVID19 news at https://t.co/niRBexCYOy pic.twitter.com/cSDCfIsmov — Michigan.gov (@migov) April 21, 2020 Michigan will, like many others, lift its order at the end of April. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also indicated that an extension would be unlikely.

Minnesota Here’s a refresher on what’s open and what’s closed during Minnesota’s Stay Home Order. Questions? Our new COVID-19 website is a great resource: https://t.co/6keDtaLb1x. pic.twitter.com/RLGrm6yCKL — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 15, 2020 While currently slated to expire on May 4, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has previously stated that they would consider extending the order, depending on what the number of reported cases looks like.

Mississippi I know we're all ready to get back to our normal lives, but I have to ask you for one more week of sheltering in place. Listen to Super Bowl Champion and MVP Eli Manning—we all need to do our part.#StayHome #StayHealthyMS pic.twitter.com/8dSi9eUqyo — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 20, 2020 Gov. Tate Reeves recently extended Mississipi's order through April 27, pushing the lift date back a full week.

Missouri Spoke with the Missouri congressional delegation this afternoon about our state response to the novel coronavirus and on federal funding. We will recover from this and come back better than before. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and BACK TO WORK! pic.twitter.com/msxGBfk4k2 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 21, 2020 After conferring with officials in Kansas, Gov. Mike Parson recently pushed his order through May 3. He also stated that they "are seeing very early signs in the data leading us to be cautiously optimist that Missouri is beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement, even in our hardest-hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City."

Montana Today we learned of two more deaths in Montana due to COVID-19. Each one is a reminder of the danger of the virus to our most vulnerable and as a community, we meet these losses with heavy hearts. We must continue to take care of each other through our actions to slow the spread. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) April 21, 2020 Montana Gov. Steve Bullock recently extended his order through April 24.

Nevada This morning, I had a good call with Vice President Pence and other Governor’s discussing the states’ testing capacities and the need for help to perform more COVID-19 tests in Nevada. pic.twitter.com/RiFabPhoiW — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 20, 2020 Despite protests to the contrary, Nevada will remain under a Stay-at-Home order until April 30.

New Hampshire Am I: 1) Indulging in ice cream to relieve stress.

2) Enjoying the first incognito shopping run I’ve had in years.

3) Feeling super cool like a Western cowboy hero in Aisle 10.

4) Doing my part to follow CDC guidance & not spread #COVID19.

5) All of the Above Stay safe, NH! pic.twitter.com/UgVgsvmNck — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 8, 2020 Gov. Chris Sununu's current order is in place until May 4, though there's been no indication if that date could be pushed back.

New Mexico State health officials have announced today 103 additional cases of #COVID19 in New Mexico, currently totaling 2,072 positive tests statewide. Sadly, @NMDOH also announced seven new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 65. More info here: https://t.co/SY1MeNr0hR pic.twitter.com/mCmW1hGRr7 — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 21, 2020 Like multiple other states, Gov. Michelle Lujan has set the lift date to April 30.

North Carolina I and my Coronavirus Task Force, which is made up of business, health, education and other leaders, are getting input from around the state as we prepare plans to ease restrictions, protect public health & get our economy moving forward. Right now, staying home is saving lives. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 21, 2020 While currently in place until April 29, Gov. Roy Cooper has indicated he wants advances in testing before making any decisions regarding lifting the order.

Ohio We cannot look at May 1 as a date that everything will be back to normal. We want to make #Ohio's comeback strong, but we also want to make #Ohio's comeback safe. #InThisTogetherOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 21, 2020 Gov. Mike DeWine's order for Ohio is set to be lifted May 1, though like a lot of governors, stressed caution among residents after the fact.

Pennsylvania We've come together like never before to fight the spread of #COVID19, and our incredible sacrifices are paying off. Yesterday, I announced steps to continue to protect the health of our people as we walk towards a new normal for our commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/Ut4wDu5o4J — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 21, 2020 Initially set to expire at the end of April, Gov. Tom Wolf recently pushed the date back to May 8.

Rhode Island We've identified six key indicators we need to see in order to be confident that we can begin a safe reopening of RI's economy: pic.twitter.com/8S7HBGikqo — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) April 20, 2020 While working with other New England states, Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended Rhode Island's order until May 8.

South Carolina I've restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I've also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures. Please stay safe and follow all recommendations from public health experts. https://t.co/pnemrtKI2j — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 20, 2020 The Palmetto State's order is currently expected to lift on April 27.

Tennessee New #COVID19 Bulletin: - Phased Reopening Begins Next Week

- Relief for Tennessee’s Small and Rural Hospitals

- Engaging Minority Communities

- Financial Stimulus Accountability Group Read more: https://t.co/owgLAIU7P6 pic.twitter.com/PaFx81CKbC — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 21, 2020 After Gov. Bill Lee's initial order expired on April 14, it has since been extended through the end of the month.

Texas Tonight we lit the Texas Governor’s Mansion blue to honor our heroic frontline health care workers. Thank you for what you’re doing as we continue to respond to #COVID19. God bless you and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/j4zuOLUxy8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 12, 2020 As is clearly the most popular choice, Texas will join a number of other states in lifting their guidelines on April 30.

Vermont The coronavirus has caused anxiety and stress for many Vermonters. Now more than ever we need to take care of our mental health and check in on our friends, family and neighbors. Remember, professional help is available. You can text VT to 741741, or dial 211 to ask for support. pic.twitter.com/nnvE6LsHUr — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 18, 2020 One of the more cautious states on the list, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's orders were extended through May 15. "These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home," Scott said in a statement. "We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet."

Virginia I'm so proud of how Virginia teachers, principals, and superintendents are working around the clock to keep our children engaged and learning and ensure every student is served equitably amid this crisis. Thanks to each and every one of you for all you do. https://t.co/t35OAWKzOj — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 21, 2020 Gov. Ralph Northam has implemented a Stay-at-Home order through June 10, "unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order."

Washington Washington, you have responded to the call to stay home. That means we should have more good news to share. But know this: If we relax now, we risk undoing all the progress we’ve made together. Now more than ever - Stay home. Stay healthy. #WeGotThisWA pic.twitter.com/UjjiqoqVHe — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 9, 2020 The home of the first case, and death, from COVID-19 in the U.S., Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his stay-at-home order through May 4.