Here's When Stay-at-Home Orders Will Be Lifted in Different States

By Christian Long

The ongoing spread of coronavirus has led to a massive disruption of day-to-day life, with businesses and schools forced to close for the time being to help slow the spread. Several of these closures have been mandated by various state-wide Stay-at-Home orders, which directs residents to stay in their homes whenever possible, minimize any trips into public and keeping a distance of six feet at all times.

Though there are currently 820,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins, a number of states have been discussing when their individual mandates will begin lifting. While some states, like New York and California, are taking an "until further notice" approach, several have actually set dates when they will allow all non-essential businesses to re-open, according to PEOPLE.

Some of the closures have been met with minor protests, while others have indicated they'd prefer to wait until the pandemic is better contained before getting back to normal. Even several of the state governors have stated that there are a lot of variables that could impact these dates in the days and weeks to come. With that in mind, here's a rundown of when each state's Stay-at-Home orders will begin to be lifted.

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey first implemented a stay-at-home order on April 4, which is currently set to expire on April 30.

Colorado

Colorado's Stay-at-Home order will lift on April 26. 

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont has had his state under order since March 23, and recently extended the order until May 20.

District of Columbia

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser first put an order into effect on March 30, which will now run until May 15. 

Florida

The Sunshine State has been widely criticized through its handling of the coronavirus spread, most recently over its decision to re-open beaches. The statewide order is set to lift April 30. 

Georgia

Like Florida, Georgia will also keep its Stay-at-Home order in effect until April 30. 

Idaho

Originally slated to lift on April 15, the mandate was later extended to April 30. 

Hawaii

Though Hawaii is one of many states eyeing April 30 as a re-open date, Gov. David Ige has indicated it might be more of a slow rollout before things are back to normal. 

Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had previously extended his state's order to continue through April 30, there hasn't been any indication if this will be pushed back to a later date. 

Indiana

After forming a coalition with several neighboring states, Indiana will lift the Stay-at-Home order on May 1. 

Kansas

Kansas has pushed its order through May 3, with Gov. Laura Kelly stating that "extending the stay-home order will keep Kansans safe as we work to fight this pandemic." She added that they "won't be able to lift all restrictions on mass gatherings overnight, we will continue to develop mitigation efforts so Kansans, their families and businesses can plan for the future."

Louisiana

Like several other states, Gov. John Bel Edwards has set April 30 as a re-open date, although he stressed that a new mandate would replace the Stay-at-Home order. "It is absolutely critical that each Louisianan take this stay-at-home order seriously," Edwards said. "Act as if your life depends on it — because it does." 

Maine

The Pine Tree State will be yet another state looking to lift its order on April 30. 

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker has extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home order through May 4, telling residents that "if we can limit face-to-face, person-to-person contact now, we can slow the spread and get back to work as soon and as safely as we possibly can," per NBC

Michigan

Michigan will, like many others, lift its order at the end of April. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also indicated that an extension would be unlikely. 

Minnesota

While currently slated to expire on May 4, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has previously stated that they would consider extending the order, depending on what the number of reported cases looks like. 

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves recently extended Mississipi's order through April 27, pushing the lift date back a full week. 

Missouri

After conferring with officials in Kansas, Gov. Mike Parson recently pushed his order through May 3. He also stated that they "are seeing very early signs in the data leading us to be cautiously optimist that Missouri is beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement, even in our hardest-hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City."

Montana

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock recently extended his order through April 24.

Nevada

Despite protests to the contrary, Nevada will remain under a Stay-at-Home order until April 30. 

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu's current order is in place until May 4, though there's been no indication if that date could be pushed back. 

New Mexico

Like multiple other states, Gov. Michelle Lujan has set the lift date to April 30. 

North Carolina

While currently in place until April 29, Gov. Roy Cooper has indicated he wants advances in testing before making any decisions regarding lifting the order. 

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine's order for Ohio is set to be lifted May 1, though like a lot of governors, stressed caution among residents after the fact. 

Pennsylvania

Initially set to expire at the end of April, Gov. Tom Wolf recently pushed the date back to May 8. 

Rhode Island

While working with other New England states, Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended Rhode Island's order until May 8. 

South Carolina

The Palmetto State's order is currently expected to lift on April 27. 

Tennessee

After Gov. Bill Lee's initial order expired on April 14, it has since been extended through the end of the month. 

Texas

As is clearly the most popular choice, Texas will join a number of other states in lifting their guidelines on April 30. 

Vermont

One of the more cautious states on the list, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's orders were extended through May 15. "These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home," Scott said in a statement. "We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet."

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam has implemented a Stay-at-Home order through June 10, "unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order." 

Washington

The home of the first case, and death, from COVID-19 in the U.S., Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his stay-at-home order through May 4. 

Wisconsin

Currently extended through May 26, Wisconsin boasts some of the most enforced orders in the country, with violators facing a potential 30 days in jail, a $250 fine or both.

