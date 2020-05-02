Hillary Clinton Reveals Makeup-Free Photo Wearing 'VOTE' Face Mask

✖

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a message for her fellow Americans. On Saturday, Clinton forewent her classic pantsuit style in favor of a more appropriate one amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a pantsuit, the focal piece of her outfit was a black face mask. As she noted on her Twitter account, Clinton donned a cloth face mask which featured an important message on it.

On Twitter, Clinton wrote that you don't need to fret if you, like her, aren't ready to don makeup and a pantsuit. The former Senator wrote that she actually has the "must-have accessory" for the spring — a face mask. But, Clinton didn't just wear any old face mask. As seen in a photo she posted alongside her message, she could be seen wearing a face mask with the word "vote" on it. The politician noted that she is wearing a mask and that she will be voting (in the upcoming presidential election) for her "country, my community, and my grandchildren."

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020

Days before Clinton posted this voting message, she let everyone know who she is endorsing for the presidency in advance of the 2020 election: former Vice President Joe Biden. On Tuesday, as NPR noted, Clinton and Biden held a virtual town hall which is when she expressed that she'd be voting for him in November. She said, "Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president, and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life." Clinton added, in reference to President Donald Trump, "Think about what a difference it would make if we had a real president, not just one who played one on TV."

Clinton's post also comes as the coronavirus crisis continues to be an issue for those in the United States (and for many around the world). She has been particularly vocal with her criticisms for her former opponent for the presidency, Trump, and how he and his administration have responded to this pandemic. In late March, she even took to Twitter to write that Trump should "listen to experts" more instead of relying on his hunches as this coronavirus crisis continues.