Hillary Clinton Speaks out About Staying Married to Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton has opened up about her marriage, and her husband’s cheating scandal. The former First Lady was left scandalized back in the late 1990s, when President Bill Clinton‘s infidelity was the top headline. Now, Clinton says that staying in her marriage was the “gutsiest” thing she has ever done.

Clinton appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to discuss her new book. Co-authored with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, it is called The Book of Gutsy Women. Clinton explained that her performance under pressure during her husband’s scandal earned her her place among the book’s subjects.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done – well, personally – was make the decision to stay in my marriage,” she said.

Asked the gutsiest thing she’s ever done, Hillary Clinton tells @GMA, “Personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage.” “Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.” https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/B4nKloCrXk — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2019

To Clinton, the real test of this feat was not actually during the scandal itself, but during her own presidential campaigns. Clinton was highly favored to be the first female president of the United States, and she admitted that having this scandal in her history did not do her any favors there.

“Publicly, politically – run for president and keep going. Just get up every day and keep going,” she said.

Clinton’s brutally honest answer left her daughter speechless. Asked the same question, Chelsea was slow to switch topics.

“Oh, goodness. I think I’m so overwhelmed by my mother’s answer that I’m a bit out of words. I’m so proud to be her daughter,” she said.

Clinton addressed the infidelity and the impeachment proceedings at more length in her last book, What Happened. Published in 2017, the book included her firsthand account of the ordeal between President Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, herself, and the media.

“There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive,” she admitted. “But on those days I asked myself the question that mattered most to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself-twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness. The answers were always yes. So I kept going.”

Of course in her press tour, Clinton addressed the headlines of the day as well — most notably the formal impeachment inquiry launched against President Trump. Clinton was in favor of the process, feeling that the evidence spoke for itself.

“I think the evidence concerning Ukraine is so dramatic and irrefutable because it came right out of the White House,” she said. “So let the impeachment inquiry proceed. I know that they will do a thoughtful, thorough job. Nobody should jump to any conclusions.”



The Book of Gutsy Women hit shelves everywhere on Tuesday.