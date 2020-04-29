Joe Biden Seemingly Falls Asleep in Town Hall With Hillary Clinton, and Social Media Lights Up

Social media went berserk Tuesday night when Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during a virtual town hall meeting with Hillary Clinton. The livestreamed event was designed to highlight Clinton's endorsement of Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the 2020 election. But during the event, Biden frequently cast his gaze down, as if consulting notes.

At one point, while Clinton was discussing how women in the workforce deemed "essential" have been affected by the coronavirus, the 77-year-old appeared to shut his eyes, put his head down and remain motionless for about 15 seconds, according to video from the town hall. One video of the incident racked up 1.5 million views by Wednesday morning, especially after several other accounts posted it with their own commentary.

Nevertheless, Clinton used the town hall to support Biden's presidential campaign. Touting Biden as a "friend" and a figure who has been "preparing for this moment his entire life," Clinton also lambasted President Donald Trump as someone who is so ill prepared to be commander in chief that he appears to be simply playing the role on television. "I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," Clinton told Biden.

She is the latest top Democrat to back Biden, who shifted the tides of the primary elections by dominating in South Carolina and gathering several key victories on Super Tuesday. In addition to Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders all endorsed Biden earlier this month. Continue reading to see how social media reacted to Biden appearing to fall asleep during Tuesday night's virtual town hall with Clinton.