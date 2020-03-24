Hillary Clinton Roasts Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response in Fiery Tweet

President Donald Trump has been holding daily briefings amid the coronavirus outbreak. Considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization, more than 40,000 cases were reported across the states as of Monday morning.

With so much attention being placed on the federal government’s handling of the situation, Trump has come under fire from an array of fellow politicians. Even some of those close to him, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, have taken opposite sides. The latest to voice their concern over Trump’s decisions is former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton. She expressed her frustrations with a fiery tweet.

“Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse,” she wrote on Twitter.

Just before her post referencing Trump staring without sunglasses into the solar eclipse that occurred in 2017, Clinton also aired her disappointment over Trump’s plan to reinvigorate the economy by sending those without symptoms back into the workforce.

“It’s incredible that this has to be said: Letting thousands of people needlessly suffer and die is wrong,” she wrote. “It’s also not a recipe for rescuing the economy.”

In the face of crisis, FDR had the New Deal to help suffering Americans. Now, @realdonaldtrump, you and your fellow Republicans are pushing the #SelfDeal. See the difference? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 23, 2020

Clinton wasn’t the only one to rip into a federal entity on Tuesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not hold back when expressing how he feels about the support, or lack thereof, that he is receiving from the highest level.

During a press conference, Cuomo lashed out at FEMA for only sending 400 ventilators when he needs 30,000 for the state. He also echoed a similar sentiment to Clinton in regards to Trump’s plan after the 15 days is up.

“My adage in these disasters, emergencies has always been: Do everything you can, prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” he said according to The Independent. “This is a public health emergency. This is a matter of life and death. The economy we can fix. You know the old expression, a rich person is a person who has their health… Anything else you can remedy. You can’t remedy a loss of your health. You can’t remedy loss of life. And that has to be the first priority.”