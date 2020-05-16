Second Stimulus Plan Ripped by Sen. Mitch McConnell in Heated Tweets

Sen. Mitch McConnell is taking a clear stance against the stimulus bill just passed by the House of Representatives. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act seeks to give Americans one more $1,200 stimulus check. It also plugs holes in the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that saw some immigrants and dependents not receive payments. However, the Senate Majority Leader is more worried about the extra details Democrats tacked onto the bill before they passed it in the House.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday, the Kentucky senator hammered home the fact that he would not back the bill when it reaches the Senate. He compared the bill to "a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously," "an 1,800-page catalog of left-wing oddities" and "long-standing wish-list items that are completely unrelated to the crisis itself." McConnell, 78, also blamed Nancy Pelosi, claiming the HEROES Act "still reads like the Speaker of the House pasted together random ideas from her most liberal members and slapped the word 'coronavirus' on top of it." Scroll through to read what McConnell has been tweeting about the bill.