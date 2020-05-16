Second Stimulus Plan Ripped by Sen. Mitch McConnell in Heated Tweets
Sen. Mitch McConnell is taking a clear stance against the stimulus bill just passed by the House of Representatives. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act seeks to give Americans one more $1,200 stimulus check. It also plugs holes in the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that saw some immigrants and dependents not receive payments. However, the Senate Majority Leader is more worried about the extra details Democrats tacked onto the bill before they passed it in the House.
In a series of tweets posted on Friday, the Kentucky senator hammered home the fact that he would not back the bill when it reaches the Senate. He compared the bill to "a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously," "an 1,800-page catalog of left-wing oddities" and "long-standing wish-list items that are completely unrelated to the crisis itself." McConnell, 78, also blamed Nancy Pelosi, claiming the HEROES Act "still reads like the Speaker of the House pasted together random ideas from her most liberal members and slapped the word 'coronavirus' on top of it." Scroll through to read what McConnell has been tweeting about the bill.
The coronavirus pandemic is a serious crisis, so the Senate’s response has been serious. The Senate took a blank sheet of paper, turned it into the largest rescue package in history, and passed it unanimously. pic.twitter.com/caEY934GO3— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
Washington Democrats have been transparent: They see this national tragedy as a ripe partisan opportunity to pass long-standing wish-list items that are completely unrelated to the crisis itself. pic.twitter.com/T5EDTfEBHS— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
The Democrats’ supposed coronavirus bill includes taxpayer-funded studies to measure “diversity and inclusion” in the cannabis industry. It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/2aCyOEnnAZ— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
80,000 Americans have died. More than 20 million have lost their jobs. Most people call that a crisis. But leading Democrats call it “leverage.”
A co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus: “For me, the leverage is that there is enormous suffering.” pic.twitter.com/b0mEyqCePA— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
Forget about this $3 trillion left-wing wish list that even House Democrats are criticizing. Republicans are focused on practical solutions like legal liability protections for medical workers and the schools, universities, and businesses that will be trying to re-open. pic.twitter.com/tSRbJMeilh— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
This week Speaker Pelosi published an 1,800-page catalog of left-wing oddities & called it a coronavirus relief bill. It proposes tax hikes on small business, giveaways to blue-state millionaires, checks for illegal immigrants, and diversity detectives for the cannabis industry. pic.twitter.com/deEIYPEMSg— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020
The House has been at home for two months. They gave themselves no assignments except developing this proposal. Yet it still reads like the Speaker of the House pasted together random ideas from her most liberal members and slapped the word “coronavirus” on top of it. pic.twitter.com/pS0EwP5wo5— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2020