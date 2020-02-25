Harvey Weinstein Reacts to Guilty Verdict: ‘How Could This Happen in America?’

Now that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two felony counts of sexual misconduct, he’s offered his official response. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was handed down, one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, relayed his client’s message. Though he was acquitted of more serious charges, the Hollywood mogul doesn’t believe justice was served.

“The words he said over and over again to me is, ‘I’m innocent, I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?’” Aidala said, according to Variety.

Weinstein was found guilty of two felonies, criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, but acquitted of two counts of predatory sexual assault. He was remanded into custody and is due for sentencing on Mar. 11.

Aidala added that he hopes Weinstein will be taken to Rikers Island, which has medical facilities.

“The people at my office right now are working on that,” Aidala explained. “They’re getting ready to get him there,” based on the Justice James Burke’s recommendation, and is expected to be moved to Rikers on Monday.

He added that his client “handled [the verdict] very, very well.” He also added that he’d “known [Weinstein] for a year and I don’t think I’ve asked him what his favorite movie is, so I asked him what his favorite movie is,” to which he said was The Godfather.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead attorney, also addressed her client’s use of a walker for his many court appearances to Burke, attributing it to “unsuccessful” back surgery.

“He is currently taking shots in his eyes so he does not go blind,” Rotunno added. “Judge, he was found not guilty of the most serious charges.”

Hours after the verdict was read, Weinstein was rushed to Bellvue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining about chest pains.

Reactions to Weinstein’s verdict has been substantial, as the audience for The View erupted in applause after host Whoopi Goldberg read the news on-air. Cy Vance, Manhattan district attorney, said the women that did testify against Weinstein “pulled our justice system into the 21st century,” per ABC News.

“Rape is rape whether it’s committed by a stranger in a dark alley or a domestic partner in a working relationship,” he said.

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan took to Twitter to share her thoughts, which she called “huge step forward in our collective healing,” despite Weinstein escaping a guilty verdict on the more serious charges.