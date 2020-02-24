Rose McGowan Breaks Silence After Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

Now that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts he was facing, Rose McGowan has offered up her thoughts on the matter. Earlier on Monday, Weinstein was convicted of one count of third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a one-time production assistant on Project Runway. Though the former Hollywood mogul was acquitted on more serious charges, McGowan still considered it a "huge step forward."

Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

I'm proud of the brave women who testified, they have taken out a monster on earth. Thank you to the prosecutor & jury who said not one more. Thank you to the public for examining things more deeply. I can finally exhale — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

McGowan has been a passionate advocate for the #MeToo movement since its inception, as well as being outspoken on a number of issues. Earlier in February, she responded to Natalie Portman's Oscar gown that was adorned with the names of females who were snubbed by the Academy, including Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

While Portman's wardrobe choice was generally met with praise, McGowan cited the Vox Lux star's resume, and in a Facebook post called her display "an actress acting the part of someone who cares."

"I find Portman's type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work," McGowan continued. "I'm not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk. Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career -- one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director -- you."

She also recently leveled an attack at Snoop Dogg in the wake of his social media tirade against Gayle King after a clip of her circulated asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the rape accusation against the late Kobe Bryant back in 2003.

"You want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a hurt young woman," McGowan tweeted in February. "Snoop [and] others it's time to stop terrorizing [Gayle King and Felicia Sonmez]. Truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the f— up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you."