Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital With Chest Pains Following Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to Bellvue Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, only hours after being found guilty on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was supposed to be transfered to jail on Riker's Island after appearing in court earlier but was diverted to Bellvue after complaining of chest pains.

According to Variety, Bellvue is likely well-known as a psychiatric facility but it also stands as a hospital for inmates.

Weinstein had been free on $2 million bond but Justince James Burke ordered the former producer to be held in custody prior to his sentencing on March 11.

This is developing...