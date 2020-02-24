Harvey Weinstein Jury Reaches Verdict: Guilty of Rape

The jury in the trial of Harvey Weinstein reached a verdict on Monday morning. The jurors informed the court that they had come to a decision on Monday morning, and it would be read that day. After over two years of mounting allegations of sexual assault, Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape, but acquitted on other charges.

Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, according to The New York Times. He is expected to face prison time, but the details have not been handed down yet.

The jury took five days of deliberation in total to reach a verdict on Weinstein, according to The Guardian. The group consisted of five women and seven men, who left Weinstein's trial on a cliffhanger on Friday, asking the judge for clarification on some of the different charges against Weinstein.

The jury had reached a deadlock on two of the biggest charges against Weinstein — predatory sexual assaults, each carrying a possible life sentence — but had reached a unanimous verdict on other charges. When they reconvened on Monday morning, they reached a decision, according to a report by Variety.

Weinstein' defense attorney, Arthur Aidala spoke before the court on Monday morning before the verdict was read. He made a motion for a mistrial, but was denied.

This story is developing.