‘Harry Potter’ HBO Max Reunion Trailer Released

HBO Max is heading back to Hogwarts for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. The streamer released Monday the first official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuts on Jan. 1. Following the success of HBO Max’s Friends and The West Wing reunions, the streamer is bringing back together the stars of the beloved movie franchise – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more – to reminisce and celebrate two decades since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Also returning to the reunion are Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Toby Jones (Dobby), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will also offer comments alongside discussions from the cast and filmmakers, despite her history of anti-trans comments that have been condemned by many of the actors in the franchise. In the first trailer released by HBO Max, it’s an emotional moment as the cast sheds tears while looking back on their days spent together on set.

Watson embraces Felton at one point while saying in a voiceover, “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” while Radcliffe adds, “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done. And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, it wasn’t though.” Grint puts it touchingly of his co-stars Radcliffe and Watson, “We’re family. We’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”

The cast is also shown gathering together in a recreation of the Great Hall at Christmas, complete with magical decorations fit for a wizard. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here,” Radcliffe shares of the lasting impression playing Harry Potter has had on his life, as Watson later notes, “When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.” Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streams Jan. 1 on HBO Max.