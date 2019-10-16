See the List of ‘Most-Searched’ Halloween Ideas and Trends for 2019

With Halloween right around the corner, Google Trends has released its annual Frightgeist report, which goes into extreme detail to reveal which costume ideas people around the country are searching for the most. This year’s report shows that there’s a pretty good chance you’ll be running into plenty of scary clowns on October 31. But it’s not all frightening — there several decidedly less scary outfits cracking the top 10 list.

So if you’re still on the fence about what to wear to your Halloween party or while trick or treating around the neighborhood with the kids, this should help provide some solid inspiration.

‘It’

The most searched costume this year is It, which is obviously people searching for Pennywise outfits. The terrifying clown from the horror films would be hard to top if you’re looking to frighten people. Google reports that horror films made up 9 percent of all Halloween outfit searches.

Witch

The second-most searched costume is a classic: a witch. You probably won’t win any costume awards for this one, but it’ll definitely suffice in a pinch.

Spider-Man

Another classic costume lands at the No. 3 spot with Spider-man. There likely isn’t a kid in America who hasn’t at least thought about being Miles from Into the Spider-Verse after seeing that movie.

Dinosaur

In at No. 4 is dinosaur, which has felt more popular since the invention of those inflatable T-Rex costumes. Google reports that 12 percent of all Halloween costume searches are for animals.

‘Descendants’

The wildly popular Disney Channel film franchise Descendants is the fifth most searched term for Halloween. The third movie in the series debuted in August and co-starred the late Cameron Boyce in one of his last roles.

Clown

Between “clown” being the sixth most searched costume and It being No. 1, you sure are going to see a lot of people with orange hair and white face paint this Halloween.

‘Fortnight’

The video game franchise Fortnight is the seventh most search Google topic for Halloween. Considering there are approximately a million characters in the game, this search potentially opens up quite the rabbit hole.