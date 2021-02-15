Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Enters Adult Toy Business With First Vibrator

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow launched her company Goop back in 2008 and has since sparked conversations with a variety of unique products. Her candles have made several headlines, but now the actress has added another product. Paltrow just launched her first vibrator.

Paltrow posted a photo on Instagram that showed her at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. She wore a pink dress and had a more modern object in her hands instead of the award. She clutched the $95 double-sided wand. "Beat you to it...I know how to meme too, guys. Head to [Goop] to see what all the buzz is about," Paltrow wrote in the caption of the post.

According to the product description, the double-sided wand features 64 vibration combinations. The vibrator is called the "ultimate intimate massager" and a "thing of beauty" on the nightstand. Like many of Goop's products, it has already sold out.

"Vibrators tend to come up at a certain point and many people agree that the most popular devices are missing some simple utility," said Kiki Koroshetz, wellness director of content, in an interview, as reported by Dazed Digital. “Our team has tested a solid number of vibrators over the years, mostly in the pursuit of satisfying orgasms, and we’ve learned the great ones can also lead to better sleep, improved mood and decreased stress. It’s very powerful and very fun to use. It’s the best."

Since turning heads with her candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina," Paltrow has been on the receiving end of several comments and jokes. Comedian Adam Ray, who stars in Young Rock, took part and called for the next step in product design. He wanted Dwayne Johnson to release his own candle that smells like private parts.

"It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style," Ray wrote. "Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get [Johnson] to sell candles that smell like his balls. Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74."

The wrestler-turned-actor saw the comment and responded with a joke of his own. "Brother I tried to make those candles... but I kept burning my balls," Johnson wrote. "So I moved on to shampoo. [scent of sac]" Paltrow saw the back-and-forth and weighed in with her own comment. She called the jokes "priceless" and added the hashtag "deceased."