Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Trolls Gwyneth Paltrow After Her Goop ‘Vagina-Scented’ Candle Sells Out

Even celebrities find Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “vagina-scented” candle silly. After learning the candles sold out, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a priceless response that even Paltrow loved. Late last week, Paltrow began selling a 10.5-ounce candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle” on the Goop website, and it quickly sold out.

On Saturday, comedian Adam Ray shared a screenshot of a Page Six report on the candle and made a suggestion for The Rock.

“It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style,” Ray wrote. “Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get [Johnson] to sell candles that smell like his balls. Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74.”

Of course, Johnson found it hilarious. “Brother I tried to make those candles… but I kept burning my balls,” the Jumanji: The Next Level star wrote. “So I moved on to shampoo.” Johnson added the hashtag “scent of sac.”

The Comments By Celebs Instagrm page caught the exchange, as did Paltrow. “This is f— priceless,” Paltrow wrote, adding the hashtag “deceased.”

The original product listing for the candle claimed Paltrow came up with the candle name after sniffing the candle and joking, “Uhhh… this smells like a vagina.”

“With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,” the product description reads.

Although the candle is now sold out, fans desperate to make their house smell like Paltrow’s vagina can put their names on the wait list.

Paltrow’s “vagina-scented” candle went viral the same week Netflix announced her series The Goop Lab will debut on Jan. 24.

The brand has been the target of countless criticism for outrageous health claims. In fact, in 2018, Goop paid $145,000 in civil penalties in California over “unsubstantiated claims” made about “eggs” Goop told customers could regulate menstrual cycles and balance hormones.

“We didn’t understand that you can’t make certain claims,” Paltrow told CNN in 2018. “We didn’t understand about compliance and regulations. We just thought we were writing a blog, you know? And so, it’s been an incredible lesson because also we came to understand the power of our influence and that we carry a great responsibility there.”

In 2018, Goop was valued at an estimated $250 million, CNN reported at the time. The brand also hosts In Goop Health summits, with the next one scheduled for Nov. 16 in San Francisco. The lower-tier ticket costs $1,000.