Gwyneth Paltrow Drops Goop Products and F-Bombs in Latest Instagram Post

Gwyneth Paltrow never fails to put a smile on people's faces. In a new Instagram video, the Avengers Endgame star is showing off a new product her Goop line is adding to the Goopgenes family. However, when describing how amazing the product is, towards the end she screams out "Oh f—k!" and in her caption she ended by telling everyone she is "committed to swearing less."

"IT'S A BIG DAY FOR US," she starts her caption. "If you know me at all, you know that I live for face oil. We set out to make the perfect addition to our goopgenes family - the all in one nourishing face oil. This product is a miracle, it's made with the retinal alternative, bakuchiol, which is clinically proven to help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, and increase glow. We are committed to making the BEST cleanical skincare on the market, and I am committed to swearing less in 2021. Whoops."

Several of her fans left comments showing support for Paltrow and her cussing habits, including fellow actress Drew Barrymore, writing, "Gosh darn it I love you in PG and X ratings and everything in between." Someone else wrote, "Please don't stop swearing. Whatever you're doing. Is working. [Red heart emoji]," while another person echoed, "God I love you."

Paltrow has really flourished her company and in recent years caught massive attention when one of her candles she pushed out was titled, "This Smells Like My Vagina." That sold out almost instantaneously, and so she pushed out another rather NSFW titled candle, "This Smells Like My Orgasm." Naturally, with titles like these, she caught the eyes, ears and noses of many, that pushed her into a new lane.

Paltrow has openly discussed the the original candle "This Smells Like My Vagina" started off as a joke between her and a few of her friends, but then turned it into something profitable. "One day we were smelling different fragrances, joking around, and I said, I smelled something [...] as a joke. But then Iw as like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that. What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."