Recall Issued for Whole Foods Stores in 49 States

Whole Foods Market has recalled a popular product sold in 49 states – Red Lentil Dal. Bakkavor USA issued a voluntary recall of its Red Lentil Dal this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased this product can return it to their local Whole Foods Market for a full refund.

Bakkavor USA produces its Red Lentil Dal in Charlotte, North Carolina with ingredients processed by other companies. According to a press release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Doux South Specialties, LLC provided pickled curry cauliflower for the mixture. Doux South Specialties contacted Bakkavor on April 19 warning of possible Listeria contamination, but by then some of the product had already been distributed.

Bakkavor's Red Lentil Dal is sold in plastic trays in 12-ounce increments. You can identify recalled products by their "use by" date – April 15, April 17, April 18, April 19, April 22, April 24, April 25 and April 26. All will have the UPC code 1 95515 02394 8. Be aware that the recalled products were distributed in 49 states – all of them except for Hawaii.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported as a result of this recall so far. Bakkavor and Doux South Specialties are investigating their processes to determine how this contamination happened and to prevent it from happening again. The FDA is investigating as well. Customers with questions can contact Whole Foods Market at 1-844-936-8255, but the phone lines are only open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can infect many different kinds of foods and cause illness in consumers. The average healthy adult will suffer mild short-term symptoms including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea as a result of eating Listeria-infected food. However, pregnant women may experience miscarriages or stillbirths as a result of the infection, and children, elderly people and immunocompromised people are at a higher risk as well. In rare cases, infections can be fatal. Those worried they might have been infected should contact their doctor immediately.