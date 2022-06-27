Ghislaine Maxwell Placed on Suicide Watch Ahead of Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch in the federal prison where she awaits sentencing for her role in the child sexual abuse case related to Jeffrey Epstein. The convicted sex criminal and disgraced financier died himself in prison, committing suicide three years ago while awaiting trial.

While Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch, The Guardian notes that she is not suicidal, according to court records. The move led her attorney, Bobby Sternheim, to file a letter to the judge saying he'd seek to "postpone" the sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex-trafficking with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, has been put on suicide watch by federal jail officials https://t.co/zbR1v6OPZK — Bloomberg (@business) June 26, 2022

"If Ms Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal matters prior to sentencing, becomes sleep-deprived and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment," the letter reads. The letter also confirms that a psychologist evaluated the British socialite and noted she is not suicidal.

Epstein's death three years prior raised many questions and fueled conspiracy theories about the sex trafficking and abuse scandal that seems to have connections to several famous names. This includes former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Royal Family member Prince Andrew, and many others.

Two of four women who testified that Ghislaine Maxwell played a role in their sexual abuse at the hands of financier Jeffrey Epstein may be speaking at her sentencing or have their statements read aloud. https://t.co/yyxeUG7T8x — ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2022

Maxwell was convicted on December 29 of sex trafficking and other charges related to her role in Epstein's orbit. Maxwell was accused of recruiting underage girls and others for Epstein to assault and abuse, with others alleged to have taken part. She has maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

According to The Guardian, Judge Alison Nathan has not responded to the letter or a request by Maxwell's legal team to "bar four accusers" from giving statements at the sentencing because they were considered adults during their encounter with Maxwell. No matter what the final decision would be, Maxwell could see 55 years in prison if the judge sees fit at the scheduled Tuesday hearing.