Ghislaine Maxwell Speaks out From Behind Bars on Conditions, Treatment by Guards

Ghislaine Maxwell wants the world to know that prison hasn’t been treating her kindly. In her first public message sent from behind bars, Maxwell writes that her stay in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center has been plagued by sewer rats and “creepy guards.” She says conditions are so bad that the rats would visit her as she used the bathroom in her cell.

“I used to go to the loo with an open sewer drain, and a friendly rat would regularly visit,” she said, per Radar Online. “I told the guards, but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a guard who screamed in terror. Finally, the sewer drain was covered.”

Maxwell is serving time for her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. She’s accused of partially organizing Epstein’s sex ring by securing young girls for her ex-boyfriend and several of his wealthy and powerful friends.

She went on to complain about the heightened surveillance security she’s under, adding that she’s cut back on her showers due to guards watching over her. “I used to take a shower every day, but I’ve stopped because of the creepy guards who stand close and stare at me the whole time,” the British heiress said.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about her treatment while in prison. Her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim previously went in front of a judge to call her constant solitary confinement treatment “inhumane.” “She was woken up at 3:45 a.m. and brought here after 5” before she went on to add, “It was cold. She is given food without utensils. She is shackled.”

Maxwell pled not guilty in her case and has asked a judge to be granted bail on a number of occasions, but was denied. One of her accusers, Virginia Roberts, says Maxwell was involved with setting her up with Prince Andrew while she was still under the age of consent. “She is vicious, pure evil. Epstein was a sick pedophile, but Ghislaine was the mastermind,” she explained.