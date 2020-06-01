George Floyd Protests: All the Stars Showing Their Support Against Racism and Police Brutality
The nation’s eyes have turned to all that is unfolding across America in the protests that have transpired over the weekend. The events are a result of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis where police officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder.
From Philadelphia to Los Angeles and every major city in between, protesters have taken to the streets to raise their voices and bring attention to the issues of societal racism and police brutality among others. Some of the protests have taken some dangerous turns, including a tanker in Minnesota slamming into protesters and police cars being set on fire like in Wisconsin. There have also been peaceful protests, most notably in New Jersey where protesters and police joined together in the march. With so much attention, many celebrities have begun to voice their own thoughts on all that is going on. Some have even come to the forefront, like New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins who was in the march in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Many have spread awareness on social media or shared their desire for change in other ways. Here’s a look at some of the most notable posts over the past few days from some of the most recognizable people in the country.
Halsey
fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn— h (@halsey) May 31, 2020
Ariana Grande
hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020
all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.
we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.
cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7
Nick Jonas
Watching all that has transpired over the last few days has been incredibly heartbreaking. Blatant racism and lack of leadership and so many lives lost. Justice needs to be served! No one should ever have to say “I can’t breathe” at the hands and/or knees of law enforcement.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 29, 2020
John Legend
Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are organizing, supporting and defending those marching for justice: @Mvmnt4BlkLives @nlgnews @bailproject https://t.co/whxOPQQuTu— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020
Lady Gaga
May 31, 2020
Jimmy Fallon
This is not just black people protesting. All races have had enough of the abuse of black lives. Things must change. Everyone of us needs to be the change for good. #BeTheChange #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 31, 2020
Lady Antebellum
As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that. https://t.co/HHi5GftawU— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 31, 2020
Emily Ratajkowski
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RYqAAmYY6i— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) May 31, 2020
Kim Kardashian West
Please sign this petition to help us get justice for George and his family! #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/KPNaYWRwHD— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2020
Chris Hemsworth
Justin Timberlake
Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020
Beyonce
Dan & Shay
an update from our hearts... pic.twitter.com/zF19b8lb7s— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 30, 2020
Chris Evans
Fucking disgusting.
Help where you can. I’ve signed and donated. If you have the means, I hope you do too. https://t.co/bQMoWf8z21 https://t.co/FTuIbydUrW— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 31, 2020