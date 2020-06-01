George Floyd Protests: All the Stars Showing Their Support Against Racism and Police Brutality

The nation’s eyes have turned to all that is unfolding across America in the protests that have transpired over the weekend. The events are a result of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis where police officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder.

From Philadelphia to Los Angeles and every major city in between, protesters have taken to the streets to raise their voices and bring attention to the issues of societal racism and police brutality among others. Some of the protests have taken some dangerous turns, including a tanker in Minnesota slamming into protesters and police cars being set on fire like in Wisconsin. There have also been peaceful protests, most notably in New Jersey where protesters and police joined together in the march. With so much attention, many celebrities have begun to voice their own thoughts on all that is going on. Some have even come to the forefront, like New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins who was in the march in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Many have spread awareness on social media or shared their desire for change in other ways. Here’s a look at some of the most notable posts over the past few days from some of the most recognizable people in the country.