George Floyd's GoFundMe Sets Record for Most Donations Ever

George Floyd's memorial fund has broken the record for most individual donations on a GoFundMe page, a spokesperson confirmed to TMZ. As thousands of people continue to take to the streets to protest Floyd's murder, more than 477,000 have taken to Floyd's GoFundMe page, Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, to offer donations. Those donations are being made from people across the globe in at least 125 countries. At the time of this posting, the fund has raised more than $12.9 million, up nearly $2 million from the same time Wednesday.

The page was created by Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, just two days after the 46-year-old's death after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck after he was taken into police custody. Expressing his heartbreak at his brother's loss and the video of his death that has now been seen globally, Philonise noted on the page that the memorial fund was created to raise money to cover "funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George." A portion of the funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd "for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund."

"From the bottom of our hearts my family thanks each of you who have reached out," a message on the page reads. "While we are not able to respond to each expression of love at this time, please know that we love and appreciate each and every one of you. Our hearts are overwhelmed!"

A separate fundraiser for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna has also been created by the family. Launched Tuesday, the page surpassed the $1 million mark in a single day, PEOPLE reports, thanks to the donations of more than 35,000 people by Wednesday afternoon. The fundraiser has since raised more than $1.6 million from more than 50,000 donors. Donations will go towards Gianna's "care and future," the page notes.

The show of support in the form of financial donations come as Floyd's family prepare to lay him to rest. On Thursday, they held the first of several memorial services in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A second memorial service will be held in South Carolina on Saturday and will be followed by a public viewing in Houston, where Floyd was raised, on Monday. Floyd will be laid to rest during a private funeral service on Tuesday.