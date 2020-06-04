George Floyd Memorial: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

More than a week after his death, the family of George Floyd will gather in Minneapolis for a private memorial service Thursday afternoon. Set to be attended only by family and a few others, the memorial service will also be broadcast across multiple networks as global protests seeking justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality and racism continue.

The service will be held at North Central University's sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis and will begin at 2 p.m. ET. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a national eulogy, with Deadline reporting that Floyd family attorney Ben Crump is expected to give a national criminal justice address during the service. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is also expected to attend the service, according to CBS News.

Although the service will only be attended by those who knew Floyd, it will be broadcast nationally. People will be able to watch it from home by tuning into CBS News. Beginning at 2 p.m., CBS Evening News' Norah O’Donnell will anchor the special live from Minneapolis. She will be joined by CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues and national correspondent Jamie Yuccas for coverage of the memorial service. Live coverage of the service will be available on CBSN, CBS News’ news streaming service.

ABC News will also be covering the service, with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and correspondent Alex Perez reporting live from Minneapolis from 2-4 p.m. ET. The network will also have up-to-the-minute digital coverage of the memorial service on ABCNews.com and ABC News and Good Morning America social pages. Live coverage will also be hosted on ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news channel.

Fox News will begin coverage of the service at 2 pm. ET. The network's coverage will be hosted by The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino. Coverage will also be available on FOXNews.com. NBC News will broadcast special coverage of the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. ET, and MSNBC host Craig Melvin will report on Today live from Minneapolis. Meanwhile, CNN will also cover the service live from Minneapolis from 2–4 p.m. ET. The service will also be live-streamed by The Hill. That live stream can be accessed by clicking here.

Thursday's service will mark the first of two official services to honor Floyd. Following Thursday’s event in Minneapolis, a second memorial service will be held at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. A public viewing will then be held in Houston, where Floyd was raised, on Monday, June 8, from 12 to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise Church. Floyd will then be laid to rest during a private funeral service on June 9 at 11 a.m.