George Floyd's Brother Will Testify in Congress About Police Accountability

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in the first Congressional hearing on police reforms since his brother was killed. Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. His death has inspired new protests on police brutality and racial inequality.

Two Congressional sources told ABC News Philonise will testify during a House hearing on policing Wednesday. It is not known if Floyd will travel to Washington, D.C. in person or if he will be allowed to attend the hearing via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are already plans for the hearing to be a combination of in-person testimony and virtual participation, an aide told ABC News. The hearing will also take place in a larger room so attendees can practice social distancing.

Philonise and his brother Terrence Floyd have kept Floyd's memory alive this week through several media appearances, speaking at a New York City memorial service and visiting the site of Floyd's death. The two have also been quick to call for peaceful protests, with Terrence telling Minneapolis protesters to not destroy property. In New York, Terrence told protesters he was "proud" for remaining peaceful.

Philonise spoke with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and told CNN the conversations were very different. He "loved" the conversation with Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, and spoke with him for 10 to 15 minutes. "I was trying to talk his ear off because he was talking to me constantly. Great conversation," Philonise said. "But Trump, it lasted probably two minutes."

In an interview with MSNBC, Philonise said his conversation with Trump was "so fast" and he did not get the opportunity to speak. When he did get to speak, Philonise said he told Trump he wanted justice for his brother. "I just told him, I want justice," Philonise said. "I said that I couldn't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."

Floyd's brothers also launched a record GoFundMe page. The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has raised more than $13.5 million since they started it on May 27. Over 489,000 people have donated to the fund, which will also support Floyd's children and travel for the family's efforts to see justice done.

House and Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill including police reforms Monday, before the hearing on Wednesday. The House hopes to pass the bill by the end of the month. The hearing will "examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve," Senate Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Saturday.