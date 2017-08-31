‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Can Now Buy a ‘Sexy’ Jon Snow Costume for Halloween

The Halloween costume industry seemingly has a “sexy” version of every character or occupation you can think of, and now they’re adding Game of Thrones‘ Jon Snow to that list.

As first shared by Buzzfeed, the women’s wear online store Yandy has unveiled an outfit that is a “sexy” version of a Jon Snow costume.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the web-store calls it a “SEXY NORTHERN QUEEN COSTUME,” it’s unmistakably a copy of the getup that Jon Snow wears on the HBO series. If nothing else, the fur-heavy cape is a dead-giveaway.

Yandy describes it as an “exclusive Sexy Northern Queen costume featuring a black romper with a high neckline, gold stud accents, a cut-out bodice panel, draping panels with studded accents, an adjustable waist belt with a bronze buckle, a cheeky cut back, and a long black cloak with a faux fur trim and a criss-cross tie closure.”

See The Costume Here

Additionally, the site also has a Daenerys Targaryen costume that you can see here.

They describe that particular outfit as a “SEXY MOTHER OF DRAGONS COSTUME” that features “a blur top with a deep V neckline, silver shoulder sleeves with exaggerated structuring and cross accents that attach to the shorts, an open bodice, back zipper closure, and blue shorts with matching exaggerated hip accents, and a sheer mesh overlay.”

The Daenerys costume is currently not available, but they are taking orders for the “sexy” Jon Snow costume, which is “EXPECTED TO SHIP ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 20TH.”