Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen Hitchhiking After Girlfriend’s Last Contact With Family

The case of Gabby Petito‘s disappearance continues and has been getting a lot of attention on social media, particularly from true crime enthusiasts on TikTok. While the remains that match Petito’s description were found in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, there has not been official confirmation that it is actually the vlogger’s body at this time. However, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, is currently missing. Laundrie was formally named a person of interest in the case this week, and on Saturday, he was reported missing, with his family saying that they hadn’t seen or had contact with him since Tuesday.

While there has been plenty of misinformation regarding the Petito case, one account on TikTok Is getting a lot of traction, with one woman claiming that she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride while he was hitchhiking. User Miranda Baker claimed she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride at Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 29, just four days after Petito called her family to say she was in the park and posted her final Instagram photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the four-part video, Baker claimed that they picked up Laundrie on their way to Jackson Hole. “Once I said Jackson Hole he became agitated,” Baker said in one of the vidoes. “He seemed like he needed to get out, he was kind of antsy. And that’s when things got weird.” However, she alleges that as soon as he got out of the car near Jackson Damn, Laundrie crossed the street to a crowded lot in order to hitchhike with another car. Baker claimed that she had spoken to the FBI about the incident, but that has not been confirmed. If this Interaction did in fact take place, It would have occurred the day before Petito’s mother received her final text from her daughter’s phone, although she does not believe that Petito was the one to send it. Laundrie returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1 in the van registered to Petito and has refused to cooperate with the authorities or provide any information that could aid in the search for her.

In a particularly odd detail from Baker’s videos, she claimed that Laundrie said that he had been hiking for days along the Snake River and he had mentioned a fiancée that worked In social media from the back of a van. However, despite his claims of a lengthy hike, his backpack was mostly empty. “You think if you’re going camping for days on end you’d want food and a tent and he had none of that,” Baker explains of the alleged interaction.