Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s Lawyer Says He’s Missing, But Her Family Disagrees

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who was considered a person of interest in her missing person case, has reportedly gone missing as well. According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the family of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, claims they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Though Gabby’s family isn’t completely convinced that he hasn’t gone on the run over the situation. “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” an attorney for the Petito and Schmidt families said in a statement.

Police in North Point, Florida –– just 85 miles south of Tampa, where Petito is from –– emphasized that Laundrie is not considered a suspect in Petito’s disappearance at this point in time. The police are currently looking into two missing person cases. “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations,” police expressed, per Fox News.

Officers made an appearance at Laundrie’s parent’s home on Friday, hoping to speak to him since he had been staying with them since Sept. 1. It was then, that the family disclosed that he was gone. Investigators are now looking into his disappearance. “We understand the community’s frustration. We are frustrated too,” a release from the North Point police said. “For six days the North Port Police Department and FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé [sic] Gabby Petito.”

Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, was blindsided by the news of Brian’s disappearance in a televised interview on CNN. “It’s the first time we’re hearing it,” he said on Friday night. “I am very caught off guard about hearing what we just heard.” Gabby was reported missing by her mother on Sept. 11 to New York’s Suffolk County police department after she and her fiance embarked on a cross-country trip in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van. The couple made several social media posts, chronicling the adventure. Things became fishy after Laundrie drove the van back to Florida, alone. Her parents say they last spoke with her on Aug. 24 or 25 via Facetime, police report. She was believed to be traveling through Wyoming at the time.